Independence of Mexico: the bloodthirsty origin of the pozole, one of the most traditional dishes of the national holidays of the Aztec country

  • Marcos Gonzalez Diaz
  • BBC News World correspondent in Mexico

Eating pozole is a tradition during the Mexican independence festivities.

Possibly it is, together with the chiles en nogada, one of the dishes that cannot be missing from the tables of Mexicans when they celebrate their independence in the month of September.

Pozole, a soup that is said to “cure sorrows,” is made with peanut corn, meat – traditionally pork – accompanied by lettuce, radish, onion, chili and oregano or other variations depending on the region.

However, you have to go back to pre-Hispanic Mexico to find the history of the current pozole and that it was cooked in a somewhat different way. So much, that the meat they used was Humans.

At that time, preparing this dish was part of rituals that were made in ceremonies as offerings to the gods – it is believed that to Xipe Tótec, lord of fertility and the regeneration of corn and war -, although following a much simpler recipe. than the current one.

