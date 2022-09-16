Independence of Mexico: the bloodthirsty origin of the pozole, one of the most traditional dishes of the national holidays of the Aztec country

Marcos Gonzalez Diaz

BBC News World correspondent in Mexico

2 hours

image source, Getty Images Caption, Eating pozole is a tradition during the Mexican independence festivities.

Possibly it is, together with the chiles en nogada, one of the dishes that cannot be missing from the tables of Mexicans when they celebrate their independence in the month of September.

Pozole, a soup that is said to “cure sorrows,” is made with peanut corn, meat – traditionally pork – accompanied by lettuce, radish, onion, chili and oregano or other variations depending on the region.

However, you have to go back to pre-Hispanic Mexico to find the history of the current pozole and that it was cooked in a somewhat different way. So much, that the meat they used was Humans.

At that time, preparing this dish was part of rituals that were made in ceremonies as offerings to the gods – it is believed that to Xipe Tótec, lord of fertility and the regeneration of corn and war -, although following a much simpler recipe. than the current one.

“It was basically corn, water and a piece of leg or thigh,” he tells BBC Mundo Yolanda Garcia Gonzalez Doctor in History and specialist in the food of the XVI and XVII centuries in Mexico.

They called that stew tlacatlaolliwhich in Nahuatl means “man’s corn”.

In the ritual, the sacrifice of the person who would be part of this pre-Hispanic pozole was celebrated.

“Then, the priests rushed to open his chest and offer his heart to God,” reads a column in the newspaper Milenio written by the historian Laura Ibarra.

image source, Wikipedia Caption, Human meat from sacrificed warriors was used to prepare what is considered the pre-Hispanic antecedent of pozole.

Aware of the horror that this practice arouses if we see it with our eyes today, the expert underlines the context of the time and the fact that those ancient Mexicans carried it out as part of their worldview.

“This was not a mere act of cruelty.Indeed, they were convinced that the human blood and heart were necessary to keep alive all the phenomena necessary for human survival, such as the fertility of the earth, the sun’s journey through the heavens, the growth of plants, rain. “, he added.

Volunteer to be the ingredient

That main ingredient of human flesh was generally provided by warriors from enemy groups captured by the Mexica, the founders of Mexico-Tenochtitlan on which Mexico City would later be founded. Although some even volunteered for it.

“Some of those enemy groups surrendered to show their pride, which they preferred to do before being captured in battle. Or because, when they were wars very close to Tenochtitlan, it was really considered an honor to be part of that sacrifice“Garcia Gonzalez says.

And although the pozole is today a very popular dish in Mexico, at the time it was an authentic delicacy reserved only for the highest social strata headed by the emperor (or tlatoani).

image source, Getty Images Caption, Corn is one of the main ingredients of pozole that has been maintained since pre-Hispanic times.

the spanish chronicler Friar Bernardino de Sahagun recounted in his texts how, after a long ritual process, they divided the meat of the sacrificed between the principals and the relatives of the person who had captured the dead, while the thigh was sent to the tlatoani, considered the most precious piece.

In the “General History of Things in New Spain,” the missionary explained that “they cooked that meat with corn, and gave each one a piece of that meat in a bowl or caxetewith its broth and its cooked corn”.

But why was human flesh such a valued ingredient for this population?

“The idea on which it is based is that the life of the sacrificed person, once dead, belongs to the divinity, to the source of all life and that, therefore, its ingestion is a form of revitalization, of appropriation of the original energy , from the source that keeps the universe alive,” Ibarra wrote.

image source, National Museum of Anthropology of Mexico

“Ritual anthropophagy was, in short, comparable to an energy drink or to a health and beauty treatment that guaranteed a renewal of vital energy and, therefore, a longer life”, he added.

García González agrees that the Mexicas considered that this type of meat served to maintain the vigor of the warriors.

“Another answer would be simply because of the flavor and texture of the meat. Some chroniclers mention that it was so delicate and precious that for that reason it was only destined to the high hierarchies”.

Pig for human meat

The expert, however, underlines the important nuance that supposes that most of these stories come to us from Spanish chroniclers after their arrival in what they called the “New World”.

“Each chronicle that begins in the 16th century has an intention. Many times they were used to emphasize the discrepancies that existed between one culture and another in full religious conquest, and thus achieve the authorization of the papacy and the Crown to start the evangelization of New Spain“, he remarks.

image source, National Museum of Anthropology of Mexico Caption, The Spanish replaced the human meat of the pozole with pork.

After the Conquest, the Spanish eliminated the use of human meat in the pozole. Corn was maintained as a religious, sociocultural and economic symbol of the pre-Hispanic era; but it was combined with an ingredient as characteristic of the European country as pork.

“It was, in some way, a way of inculcating through the consumption of pork that they became mainly Christians,” says the historian of the Spanish, who integrated ingredients into the recipe. like spices or onion.

But it was already in independent Mexico when the pozole became such a traditional dish of the country’s culture as we know it today.

According to García González, “many of the typical daily meals in the regions were taken as part of the cultural identity project promoted after the Mexican Revolution. Pozole was one of them, which is why it was consumed at public and political events to project a specific identity to Mexico and the world.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, The green pozole is one of the varieties of this dish.

Another of the theories that explains why it is considered one of the “most patriotic” foods in the country is, as in the case of chile en nogada, that brings together the three colors of the Mexican flag: There is white, red (more typical in Jalisco) and green (popular in Guerrero) pozole.

In any of its varieties, and after knowing its history, it is easy to understand why the pozole has been considered for centuries as an authentic delicacy of the gods and why every September it becomes one of the great protagonists in Mexican kitchens.