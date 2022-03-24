Independent Games Festival (IGF) and Games Developers Choice (GDCA) 2022 Winners

On the night of Wednesday, March 23, 2022 We were able to meet the winners of two of the most interesting award ceremonies in the world of video games: the Independent Games Festival (IGF), which celebrates the best indie games of the year, and the Game Developers Choice (GDCA), awarded by the developers themselves .

If you weren’t able to catch the events live, you can find out the winners of the 2022 Independent Games Festival (IGF) and Games Developers Choice (GDCA) Awards below.

Winners of the Independent Games Festival (IGF) Awards 2022

Audio Excellence

Totem (Something We Made)

unpacking (Witchbeam)

Jett: The Far Shore (Superbrothers A/V + Pine Scented)

Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club)

Saber (shedworks)

Registration (Daniel Mullins Games) *Winner*

design excellence

Registration (Daniel Mullins Games) *Winner*

unpacking (Witchbeam)

Overboard ! (inkle)

(inkle) Strange Horticulture (BadViking)

web bed (SbugGames)

Midnight Protocol (LuGus Studios)

Excellence in storytelling

last call (Nina Freeman and Jake Jefferies)

Neurocracy (playthroughline)

closed hands (Passenger)

Overboard! (inkle)

Registration (Daniel Mullins Games) *Winner*

unpacking (Witchbeam)

Excellence in visual arts

The Eternal Cylinder (ACETeam)

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery (Silver Lining Studio)

papeture (Petums) *Winner*

Fuzz Dungeon (Jeremy Couillard)

The Wild at Heart (Moonlight Kids)

Jett: The Far Shore (Superbrothers A/V + Pine Scented)

best student game

Cai Cai Balao (Look Up Games)

Abriss – build to destroy (Randwerk Games eG)

Letter Lattice (Ethan Zarov)

Small Life (Yuqi Wu)

Nainai’s Recipe (Fan Fang, Mai Hou)

Live Adventure (Live Adventure Team) *Winner*

New Award

memory cards (Lily Zone) *Winner*

Okthryssia and Saturnia’s Bureaucratic Adventures (Outlands)

Space Hole 2020 (Sam Atlas)

Tux and Fanny (Ghost Time Games)

cruelty squad (Consumer Softproducts)

Sparkles & Gems (resnijars)

Fuzz Dungeon (Jeremy Couillard)

Cuccchi (Fantastic Studio)

Seumas McNally IGF Grand Prix 2022

Registration (Daniel Mullins Games) *Winner*

unpacking (Witchbeam)

LoopHero (Four Quarters)

(Four Quarters) The Eternal Cylinder (ACETeam)

cruelty squad (Consumer Softproducts)

unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk)

2022 Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) Winners

better audio

best debut

Innovation Award

It Takes Two

Wildermyth

unpacking *Winner*

Registration

deathloop

best narrative

Social Impact Award

best technology

best visual art

best design

It Takes Two *Winner*

Psychonauts 2

halo-infinite

deathloop

Registration

game of the year

As you can see, the indie game Inscrytion was the big winner of the night, both at the Independent Games Festival (IGF) Awards and at the Game Developers Choice (GDCA) 2022

