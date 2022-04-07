Independiente del Valle defeated América Mineiro in Brazil

Valley Independent beat this Wednesday, April 6, at home, by 0-2, against the Brazilian America of Belo Horizonte and thus won his first victory for Group D of the Copa Libertadores.

midfielder Junior Sornozaan old acquaintance of the Brazilian fans after defending Corinthians from São Paulo and Fluminense from Rio de Janeiro, and Billy Maple They sentenced the victory of the whole of the city of Sangolquí.

The team led by the Portuguese coach Renato Paiva surprised 11 minutes into the first half in a play initiated by the Ecuadorian-Argentine side Richard Schunkewho enabled Sornoza to open the scoring.

🚀 The best repetition of Junior Sornoza’s goal! 📽🇪🇨 From other angles, the first goal of the game for @IDV_EC. pic.twitter.com/JRVnnkRZpp – CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) April 7, 2022

Those from Valle didn’t give an opportunity to react and were about to extend, but the veteran goalkeeper Jailson prevented IDV’s second goal.

In the second half, the figure was the visiting goalkeeper Moses Ramirezwhich always stopped the onslaught of the local team, in which Felipe Azevedo was the most incisive player, later supported by the entry of Colombian creative Juan Pablo “El Indio” Ramírez.

In replacement time, when it seemed that the ‘Coelho’ (rabbit) would get the tie and was focused on Ramírez’s goal, a lethal backlash Argentine Lorenzo Favarelli ended at the feet of Arce, who put a specific number on the scoreboard.

🏆 This is how he sealed the win @IDV_EC: Lorenzo Faravelli bullfight

and definition by Billy Arce. 👊⚽It was a triumph of #IndependentOfTheValley in Brazil. pic.twitter.com/ClyM2NJbbP – CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) April 7, 2022

With the victory at the Independencia stadium in Belo Horizonte, Independiente del Valle assumed partial leadership of the group with 3 points.

The other group match was played in the second hour in the Colombian city of Ibagué, the host Sports Tolima and the Brazilian champion Atlético Mineiro, America’s backyard rival.

Next week the Belo Horizonte derby will be played between Atlético Mineiro, who will play in the Mineirao World Cup stadium, and América; while Independiente del Valle will host Deportes Tolima at its stadium on the outskirts of Quito.