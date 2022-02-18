Independiente del Valle is a finalist in the Copa Libertadores Sub-20 | Soccer | sports

Independiente del Valle goes for its third consecutive final and is heading to be the most winning club in the Copa Libertadores Sub-20, tournament that will dispute the title this Sunday after defeating Paraguayan Guaraní 3-1 in the semifinals.

With Francisco Sagardia’s double and as much of Anthony Valenciathe Negriazules defeated a Paraguayan squad that put them in trouble in the first minutes of the game played this Thursday at the Banco Guayaquil stadium in Quito.

Guaraní was clearer in the rival area during passages of the first halfwithout those led by Aureliano Torres achieving effectiveness to open the scoring.

Errors in the defense of the locals were close to giving the Paraguayan team an advantage. The goalkeeper Kléber Pinargote gave in to the pressure of the visiting offensive and let loose a ball in the area that Mario González won in front of the goal for a direct shot, saved on the goal line by Garis Mina at minute 38, the clearest scoring action in the game.

The opening goal came five minutes later. Thiago Servin grabbed Anthony Valencia in the area for a penalty in favor of those from the valley, converted by Sagardía at minute 431-0 before the break.

The striped pressure was effective at the start of the second half to force the Paraguayan error, in a diversion by Fernando Castro that left the ball served to Sagardía, the attacker dominated in the area and defeated Gustavo Dionisi for 2-0 (minute 56).

with the advantage, Independiente was superior in the processing of the gamewas able to manage the actions and reach the 3-0 at minute 74 in a new action inside the area, with a penalty for the locals.

Hanseel Delgado got a foul in favor of Independiente, scored by Valencia to stamp the ticket final of the tournament, the third for the Ecuadorian team after the editions played in Uruguay 2018 and Paraguay 2020.

The Paraguayan discount He came by way of prison. Foul against Romero Benitez and the execution of the attacker himself to leave the score 3-1 at minute 88.

Independiente holds the title of the Copa Libertadores Sub-20a crown that he will seek to revalidate on Sunday (6:00 p.m.) at his stadium, against a rival that will come out of the key between Peñarol and Caracas.

On five editions playedneither team repeated the title. University of Peru was champion in 2011, the Argentine River Plate in 2012, Sao Paulo in Paraguay 2016, National of Uruguay as a local in 2018 and Independent in the 2020 edition (Paraguay), with the possibility at home of being the most successful in the category. (D)