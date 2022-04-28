INDES will revoke credentials to professional leagues and will send an audit to Fesfut

The president of INDES, Yamil Bukele confirms the revocation in the coming days of the First, Second and Third Division credentials and there will be an audit of Fesfut

In a press conference, the president of INDES, Yamil Bukele explained what happened after the meeting with Hugo Carrillo, president of FESFUT; Marco Flores Iraheta, FESFUT lawyer; Mario Monterrosa, from CONCACAF; Héctor Navarro Leal and Sofia Malizia, both from FIFA

The president of INDES explained the entire context that has led Fesfut not to adhere to the General Law of Sports, where the federation took as a reference that they had their special law that gave them the ministry of law.



One of the first conclusions is the revocation of the credentials of the boards of directors of the First, Second and Third Division as they are not approved based on the General Sports Law of El Salvador (LGD), as well as there will be an audit of the Fesfut by INDES and the Court of Accounts of the Republic.

This process will be temporary, to the extent that the three professional divisions standardize their statutes with respect to what the LGD says and at that time the credentials will be given to the people who emerge elected from these processes.

The president of INDES was emphatic in saying that “There are processes that Fesfut has to comply with yes or yes, we are not going to endorse any procedure different from what was known in 2019. FIFA must help correct all observations until July 31, which the current credentials last.”



The president of INDES affirmed that the LGD is not being invasive with Salvadoran soccer, defending that he does not expect a suspension of the FESFUT by FIFA and if it happens, “we are going to defend the interests of Salvadoran soccer.”

Also, the top leader of INDES stated that they will soon send an administrative procedure to judge Hugo Carrillo and the entire Fesfut Executive Committee, based on the LGD, in the Sports Disciplinary, Ethics and Appeal Court for the “breaches committed in the last three years.”

They will open files in all cases not investigated by Fesfut, specifically those related to sexual harassment after the investigation of journalist Romain Molina and of which the federation affirmed that the case was closed and that is why former referee Rodolfo Sibrián was incorporated into the structure. of soccer.



Yamil Bukele assured that the table was lifted at the time of touching on the issues related to transparency of the General Law of Sports, as well as the process of electing the delegates to the Fesfut Executive Committee. “The election procedure for Hugo Carrillo and his substitute have not been approved based on the General Law of Sports and therefore, permission cannot be granted”he added.

“We have been very patient, diligent in taking these steps that makes us feel very safe in the instance where we are right now. El Salvador will defend itself from any situation against the country, we do not feel that the country’s government has failed”

Information in development.-

