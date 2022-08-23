Index – FOMO – Angelina Jolie went to the FBI under a pseudonym

The Entertainment Weekly received a highly redacted report in which Jolie, referred to by her full name and “AJ,” accused her then-husband Brad Pitt of physical assault in a private plane crash on September 14. 2016. The actor allegedly grabbed Jolie by the head, shook her, pushed her against the bathroom wall and yelled:

You are destroying this family.

Pitt reportedly hit the roof of the plane four times. According to the report, when Jolie opened the door for her children, she tearfully asked her mother if she was okay. At this point, Pete, whose wife suspected him of being drunk, exclaimed, “No, my mother is not feeling well, she is destroying this family right now.”

He then allegedly poured beer on Julie, who was hiding under a blanket with A’s children.

2016 incident again Received a lot of media coverageAfter it was revealed that Angelina Jolie was the person who filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the FBI earlier this year under the name of Jane Doe, demands answers about why the Pitt investigation was dropped.

The politician She first reported in April about a judge who refused to dismiss the lawsuit over the plaintiff’s allegations that her then-husband physically and verbally abused her and their children on a private plane several years ago. This report indicated that the two lawsuits are closely related, insofar as both are related to the actress.

(Cover photo: Angelina Jolie, February 9, 2022. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)