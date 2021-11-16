World

India, a minor raped by hundreds of men after escaping her married husband at 13

Photo of James Reno James Reno12 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read

Eight arrests for the rape and exploitation of prostitution of a girl who has been forced to have sexual intercourse by hundreds of men in India for at least two years. The arrests took place in Beed, a town in Maharasthra: the eight are accused of having sexually abused a minor: among them also the three who exploited the girl and forced her into prostitution for at least two years. The girl, who lived in the bus station after escaping from an abusive married husband at 13, told social workers that she was violently forced into sexual relations with hundreds of men.

According to Abhay Vitthalrao Vanave, president of the Child Protection Committee (Indiàs Child Welfare Committee, CWC), who assisted her, the girl had in the past turned to the police accusing the exploiters, but no action had been taken. . Vanave said two policemen would be investigated for this incident which brings the serious problem of sexual violence in the country back into the spotlight. Yogita Bhayana, a women’s rights activist, called the case «the most tragic episode of rape in our history. This girl has been tortured every day for the past two years. ‘

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno12 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Million-dollar compensation for the citizens of Flint, this is how leaded water made thousands of people sick

6 days ago

Sohail, the 2-month-old baby who disappeared during the evacuation of Kabul: he had been entrusted to a marine

1 week ago

“If they give me permission …”. Ready the blitz? – Free Daily

1 day ago

Macron, the speech on third dose, Green pass and Covid in France- Corriere.it

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button