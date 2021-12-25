India, a newborn abandoned on the street survives the cold of the night thanks to the heat of a dog and its puppies

She had been born a few hours ago. He still had the umbilical cord attached. But her mother had already decided to abandon her to her fate and so that newborn was left on the streets of the village of Lormi in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

She probably wouldn’t have survived the cold of the night if it weren’t for a little dog who decided to adopt her as one of her own puppies. And that’s exactly how the little girl was found as shown by images shared by a district administrative official on Twitter: next to the four furry puppies and with her mother who also protected her from people who wanted to approach once she was discovered.

“We received a phone call from the locals who signaled the presence of this abandoned child and we immediately went to the place: there I saw her lying next to three or four puppies and the dog who protected her – said the officer of Rajkumar Sahoo police – -. It was a very emotional sight… the little girl had no clothes and the umbilical cord was still attached. Luckily he has no injuries ».

The little girl was rushed to a local hospital for first aid and, after a period of observation and treatment, will be entrusted to a charity for children.

“This story is terrible: the child could have been left in a temple or given to someone,” Sahoo said, adding that the police have opened a file against unknown persons for abandoning the child and putting her life at risk.

Abandoning a child is a crime in India, but it is also a very common practice: many unwanted babies, especially girls, are left to die in secluded places or even buried by their parents. According to National Crime Records Bureau, more than 747 children were abandoned in 2020, but the actual number of children abandoned each year is believed to be much higher than official figures show.

Traditionally, Indian parents have a preference for male children, urging families to abandon girls at birth because they see them as a financial burden due to expensive education and having to provide a dowry for marriage.

Just last month, a five-day-old girl was rescued after being found in a sewer in Mumbai. In October last year, a 10-day-old girl was rescued by police from the bushes in the south of the city of Hyderabad.

