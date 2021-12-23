India, abandoned baby survives the cold thanks to the heat of some puppies

Miracle in India: a baby girl was found alive in a field after being abandoned. To save her, some residents say, the warmth of some puppies.

Stock image

A baby girl, named Akanksha, was found and rescued by some residents of Chattisgrh, India, wearing only her umbilical cord. Her rescue was commented on as a miracle because in the areas exactly adjacent to the place where she was found, stray dogs usually wandered, defined as dangerous by the residents themselves who, precisely because of this danger, were shocked by her good health. Despite this, the newborn in all likelihood would not have been able to make it through the night if abandoned in the cold of the area.

Baby girl found naked in a field, saved: It’s a miracle

According to what was reported by Metro Uk, a Chattisgrh resident, Munnalal Patel, came across the little girl’s moans while she was doing some personal chores. A quotation mark attributed to the baby girl’s savior reports that it was “11 in the morning when we saw the baby crying. She was lying next to some puppies from our village,” added Patel who did not hide a moment of panic at the moment of discovery.

Puppy dogs took “care” of her by warming her up

After the first moments of anxiety, the man said he had “informed the health department so that the little girl would receive first medical assistance before taking her to the hospital for further checks”. From the hospital, incredibly, the doctors made it known that the little girl was in perfect health and totally unharmed. A possible explanation is given by another resident of the area saying that “to keep the newborn alive, perhaps, was the warmth of the puppies and their own mother”. Now little Akanksha is at the Child Line Project and the authorities are hard at work tracking down her parents. Investigators said they were shocked by the story.