India against Mother Teresa. Modi’s slap to Christians

Even the latest fiction has fallen into India. Up to now, the government of nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always dumped on Hindu extremist groups the responsibility for the recurrent anti-Christian persecutions which often resulted in violent attacks on faithful or religious institutions. But now there are no more justifications. The blocking of foreign funding for the Missionaries of Charity, the charity founded by Maria Teresa of Calcutta, was decided by the central government and represents, in fact, the institutionalization of the persecutions fueled by Hindu nationalism. A nationalism of which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Modi’s party in power since 2014, is the direct political embodiment. The freezing of funds was decided by the Ministry of the Interior which on 25 December, that is Christmas day, announced the non-renewal of the license required to use foreign donations. The blocking of donations forces the missionaries of Charity to renounce the funds, worth over 750 million dollars a year, which are essential to manage the shelters scattered throughout the immense Indian territory. According to a press release from the Ministry of the Interior, the renewal of the license of the charity was “refused”, because “the conditions for eligibility” provided for by law were not met. According to Mamata Banerjee, the governor of the Congress Party who leads the state of Calcutta where the missionary congregation has its headquarters, “at least 22 thousand clients and collaborators” of the institution could be left without food and medicine.

The choice, however, risks compromising the image of the nationalist executive. For months, Christian communities have been the target of violence which culminated on Christmas Eve in the attack on the Church of the Holy Redeemer in Ambala, in the state of Haryana, which ended with the destruction of the statue of Christ. And to fuel violence and persecution the controversial anti-conversion laws, already in force in 7 states controlled by Hindu nationalists, which provide for up to 10 years in prison for those found guilty of converting someone “by force”, with “methods fraudulent “or” with marriage “. Introduced to block the increasingly frequent conversions among those belonging to the lower castes, the laws actually represent an incitement to anti-Christian discrimination. Now, however, the Indian prime minister risks having to deal with the consequences of his choices. Targeting 30 million Indian Christians, after having effectively legitimized discrimination against Muslims, means definitively renouncing that icon of a secular and multi-religious country that identified India. The turnaround risks also cracking the credibility of the premier. On October 30, after a meeting in the Vatican with Pope Francis, the prime minister announced an upcoming visit by the Pope to the Indian subcontinent. A commitment that, given the situation, appears very unlikely.

But the legitimacy of anti-Christian persecutions also risks undermining Modi’s relations with the US, which has long been alarmed by the indictments of evangelical groups “guilty” of converting the lower castes. Indeed, the “United States Commission on International Religious Freedom” has already included India among the countries of “particular concern”.