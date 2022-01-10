India and Covid, 84, gets the vaccine 11 times. “Excellent health: not even a cold”

New Delhi, January 10, 2022 – It’s done vaccinate 11 times. And it looks great. At least to hear him. But the local authorities, in addition to carrying out checks to find out if his story is true, they also have it put under investigation.

That’s right, under investigation for getting vaccinated 11 times against COVID-19: happens to Brahamandev Mandal, an 84-year-old of the Indian state of Bihar, who yesterday boasted to the media about his choice of enthusiast pro-vax. The news is reported by the Ansa agency.

“Since February 13, 2021, the day of the first dose, my health has improved in every sense,” he said, saying that he deceived doctors and nurses by showing up in a different place each time, with different identity documents to obtain the 11 injections. “I haven’t even caught a cold anymore”, he added. but the state authorities, instead of using him as a testimonial to convince the recalcitrant to the vaccine, have opened an investigation. “We are checking whether these statements are true,” said Amarendra Pratap Shahi, head of the district health department. “If we find out that Mandal has broken the law, we will try him.” In fact, in addition to the falsifications to be subjected to the vaccine 11 times, in doing so Mandal would have stolen doses from other people.









Since the start of the vaccination campaign in January 2021, India has administered more than 450 million doses. The new ones infections recorded yesterday in the country were 179,723 and 327 deaths, data that fully confirm the race of the third wave of the pandemic in the subcontinent since the beginning of 2022: on 1 January there were 22,775 new cases in the country; the Omicron variant counts 3,623 positives.