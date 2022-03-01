India At Milan Fashion Week: Masoom Minawala Is First Content Creator To Walk The Ramp, First Vaishali S Designer To Showcase

The just completed milan fashion week saw three inspiring firsts for Indians on the global fashion scene.

MFW, which sees the gathering of the world’s biggest fashion names, welcomed Indian designer Vaishali S, who became the first Indian designer to present her collection in one of the world’s fashion capitals. she was also the first Indian designer to present at Paris Haute Couture Week in 2021.

Masoom Minawala walked up the ramp for Vaishali S. (Photo: PR Handout)

Walking for her was Indian content creator Masoom Minawalawho became the first Indian content creator to walk the runway in Milan, setting the stage for further representation of Indian fashion presenters on global platforms.

Masoom Minawala with Vaishali S. (Photo: PR Handout)

“Vaishali is one of my favorite designers, and being a star for her on a world stage like Milan Fashion Week was a dream come true,” Masoom told indianexpress.com. She added: “I have been attending Milan fashion week since 2019, and every year it is a truly sublime experience to see all the emerging designers and trends showcasing her talent. supporting these talented indian designers on a global platform and helping them expand their audience is one of the key reasons I started creating content in the first place.”

She shared that she was “overwhelmed with emotions” upon learning that she is the first Indian female content creator to do so. “I felt empowered to walk the ramp for India’s first female designer to show her collection at Milan Fashion Week and look forward to many more.”

Additionally, model of Indian origin Avanti Nagrath made her MFW debut by opening the show for versace, officially becoming the first Indian model to do so. She wore an all-black corset bodysuit and oversized flared pants with shiny black gloves and an eye-catching pearl ring.

Avanti took to Instagram to share the news, writing in the caption, “Words cannot describe this feeling. Opening for Versace @versace, at my Milan FW debut. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this opportunity. I am truly grateful.” Also walking for Versace were supermodels Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski.

