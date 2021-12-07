India, beheads her pregnant sister and then takes a selfie: teenager arrested

The reconstruction – The victim was making tea for his brother and mother when she was attacked with a scythe. After the incident, the two surrendered to the police.

The victim’s brother was transferred to a juvenile prison after his lawyer said he was under the age of 18. However, a police officer said the matter will be challenged in court as officers found a certificate stating that he is of age. The mother is currently in police custody.

The victim fled in June – The victim fled in June and got married after the family objected to the relationship. Even though they both belonged to the same caste, the relatives did not approve of the partner as his family was poorer than theirs. The young woman had no contact with her family after the wedding, but her mother visited her a week before the murder and, according to police, she knew that her daughter was pregnant.