World

India, beheads her pregnant sister with the help of her mother and takes a selfie

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

The young woman was killed due to a tribal mentality
The young woman was killed due to a tribal mentality

New Delhi – Ha beheaded his pregnant older sister with the help of the mother and then they took a selfie with the woman’s head. The macabre story, writes the BBC, took place in the western Indian state of Maharashtra: the police arrested the teenager suspected of having beheaded the 19-year-old sister who married a man without consent of the family. The victim was making tea for his brother and mother when she was attacked with a scythe. The two then surrendered to the police. Investigators suspect they also took a selfie with the woman’s head.

The victim’s brother was transferred to a juvenile prison after her lawyer said she was under 18. However, a police officer said the matter will be challenged in court as officers found a certificate stating that he is of age. The mother, on the other hand, is at the moment under police custody. The victim fled in June and got married after the family objected to the relationship.




Even though they both belonged to the same caste, the relatives did not approve of it since his family was poorer than theirs. The young woman had no contact with her family after the wedding, but her mother visited her a week before the murder and, according to police, she knew that her daughter was pregnant.

© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Australia, coalas face extinction due to chlamydia

November 8, 2021

Cold Anticipated on Italy? The Polar Vortex can bring snow to the Plains before Christmas! »ILMETEO.it

4 weeks ago

Slovenia, few vaccines and infections on the rise: there is a 10-day lockdown or, alternatively, new severe restrictions

November 6, 2021

Cashier escapes with bank money: framed by the police 52 years after the robbery, but is dead

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button