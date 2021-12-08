India, beheads her pregnant sister with the help of her mother and takes a selfie

New Delhi – Ha beheaded his pregnant older sister with the help of the mother and then they took a selfie with the woman’s head. The macabre story, writes the BBC, took place in the western Indian state of Maharashtra: the police arrested the teenager suspected of having beheaded the 19-year-old sister who married a man without consent of the family. The victim was making tea for his brother and mother when she was attacked with a scythe. The two then surrendered to the police. Investigators suspect they also took a selfie with the woman’s head.

The victim’s brother was transferred to a juvenile prison after her lawyer said she was under 18. However, a police officer said the matter will be challenged in court as officers found a certificate stating that he is of age. The mother, on the other hand, is at the moment under police custody. The victim fled in June and got married after the family objected to the relationship.









Even though they both belonged to the same caste, the relatives did not approve of it since his family was poorer than theirs. The young woman had no contact with her family after the wedding, but her mother visited her a week before the murder and, according to police, she knew that her daughter was pregnant.