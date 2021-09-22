India, Bollywood against Rihanna over peasants’ protest

CHENNAI. It took a tweet from Rihanna to awaken the Bollywood elite and remind the world of what has been happening outside Delhi for two months, and in India since last September: the largest and longest farmers’ strike in history. With her 100 million followers, the American singer simply asked herself: “Why aren’t we talking about this?” and linked to a CNN video about the suspension of the Internet in the camps where there is a strike against three neoliberal reform laws in the Indian agricultural sector. A tweet that attracted half a million likes, 234,000 retweets and 79,000 comments. And that in India, it is causing a Bollywood awakening in the category of peasants, who make up 60 percent of the Indian workforce.

After the clashes on Republic Day, last week, when the huge and announced protest demonstration penetrated as far as the Red Fort, in the heart of the capital, becoming violent at times, with one dead and thousands of injured, many of the stars of the Indian cinema had reversed. If at first actors and actresses had given support to that much loved figure in the popular and cinematographic imagination that is the “kisan,” the farmer, and made public the support for farmers on social media or on TV microphones, attracting not few criticisms from the Modi government, after the beatings and tear gas on January 26th there was all a star-studded stampede. There is much fear of appearing as people who support a violent backlash against law enforcement, a stance that can immediately cost the nickname of “anti-nationalist,” with legal consequences as well, apart from attacks by well-organized. armies of pro-government trolls.

The interview on his knees with Modi

A few hours after Rihanna’s tweet, the very young environmental leader Greta Thunberg also tweeted the article on the protest urging her followers to express themselves: “We are in solidarity with the protest of farmers in India”. But Rihanna’s tweet split Bollywood in two. While the solidarity from the American super-star is welcomed and supported by actors such as the Sikh of Punjab Diljit Dosanjh, the actress-model Shibani Dandekar, or Mia Khalifa, a part of Bollywood, the one sided with the government, has not taken well. For example, Akshay Kumar, one of the most famous stars, expresses himself ambiguously in a tweet, saying he is interested in a peaceful resolution. Not necessarily in favor of farmers’ demands. We remember him an interview on his knees with Prime Minister Modi in which the most risky question was: “Excuse me, what is your favorite type of mango?”

But the champion of the official line has long been Kangana Ranaut, who initially presented herself to Bollywood as a feminist and anti-nepotist icon, and has now become the spokesperson for almost every decision in Delhi instead. “No one is talking about the protest,” Ranaut tweeted, in response to Rihanna’s question, “because they are not peasants, but terrorists who are trying to divide India so China can take over our nation, split in two and vulnerable, and turn it into a Chinese colony just like the United States of America … sit back down, you idiot, we don’t sell out our nation like you fools do. ” It is not the most refined geopolitical analysis, but the fact that entertainment stars debate international political issues seems positive. And it is certainly a gesture appreciated by the farmers who for February 6 have again announced a huge demonstration in Delhi. They need all the attention in the world.