India: calf born with 3 eyes, revered as god Shiva – Last Hour

(ANSA) – DELHI, JANUARY 17 – The inhabitants of the district of Rajnandgaon, in the state of Chhattisgarh are in turmoil over the birth of a calf that many consider to be the reincarnation of the god Shiva.



The calf, born three days ago, coinciding with the Makar Sankranti, the festival of the sun and the harvest, has in fact three eyes, like the god considered to be very powerful, and four lobes.



Despite the efforts of the local veterinarian, who struggles to explain that it is a rare genetic malformation, since the news spread in the region, a flood of people is pouring into the stable of the “miraculous” reincarnation.



The tail of those waiting to prostrate themselves in front of the calf, already submerged by coins, incense sticks, garlands of flowers, coconuts, gets longer by one hour. And alongside those who are firmly convinced of the presence of the god, many onlookers arrive every day.



Less happy, the owner Neeraj Chandel, who is secularly worried about the animal’s health. “As soon as he was born, I thought the third eyelid on his forehead was a wound,” she explains.



And he adds: “This monstrous calf also has an unusually long tongue, and has a hard time getting breastfeeding. He doesn’t get enough milk from his mother. Besides, all the people who want to worship him and go into the barn to touch him make him nervous.” (HANDLE).

