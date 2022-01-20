India, calf born with three eyes and four nostrils, for the people it is the reincarnation of the god Shiva

The crowd keeps coming. Although a few days have passed since his birth in India, everyone wants to see the reincarnation of the god Shiva. Arriving from neighboring villages, they bring coins, coconuts and garlands with them. Homages and gifts and requests for blessings end up at the feet of a calf. A calf? As singular as it may seem, the answer is yes, a newborn calf.

To better understand this story, however, we need to go back to a few days ago when, in a farmer’s stable in Gandai Village, an Indian town in the Rajnandgaon District in the State of Chhattisgarh, a cow gives birth to her young. It is dark and the owner, Neeraj Chandel, after making sure that the new born is healthy, notices something strange. On the baby’s forehead, in fact, there seems to be a hole.

So, worried, he turns on a torch and what he sees leaves him breathless. »Initially we had thought of a kind of hole. Then, we checked better ». The farmer’s statements, reported by Ani News, the agency that released the images we publish, seem incredible. The calf, in fact, will turn out to have three eyes and four nostrils (the image was released by ANI News). The news of the baby’s birth spreads in a flash. So much so that someone in the neighboring villages immediately begins to put forward miraculous hypotheses. Hence the beginning of that sort of pilgrimage that continues uninterrupted even today.

“That calf is the reincarnation of the god ShivaThey say. So here are the gifts and tributes and blessings required of the puppy who, for now, only cares about the daily feed. Miracle, reincarnation or what? The answer comes directly from the Department of Livestock which, with Dr. Tarvin Ramteke, explained: “The malformation that affected the calf was generated by a hormonal disorder that will likely result in a short and difficult life. In cases like this, he stressed, the puppy could live a few weeks as well as reach a maximum of two years ». And then, while the wishes for a long life multiply, the visits to the puppy owner’s home continue. “I’ve never seen anything like it, a resident of a nearby village told the Ani agency. That calf is a divine miracle and only the god Shiva could have done it. It is his reincarnation ».