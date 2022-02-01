India chooses digital rupee and Bitcoin tax

In India what was seen in El Salvador will not happen, on the contrary: the country will not adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, unlike what was hypothesized by someone in December. This does not mean that the country wants to close the door to innovation. An initiative is ready that will lead to the issuance of the digital rupee by the central bank.

The digital rupee (and not Bitcoin) in the future of India

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance, spoke about it during an interview in which the will to tax cryptocurrencies and the proceeds generated through the exchange of virtual assets. The percentage on the value of the transactions that will end up in the public coffers has been set at 30%. Here are his words in translated form.

There has been a phenomenal increase in digital asset transactions. Their magnitude and frequency made it imperative to introduce a specific taxation regime.

As for the CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency), will be in circulation by 2023 for to give a great acceleration to the economy . At the moment it is not known whether its management will be delegated to the decentralized infrastructure of a blockchain or if it will happen in any other way.

Returning to the confirmation of the taxation for Bitcoin, Ethereum and others crypto, it is not excluded that the news may have a negative impact on the value of these assets, already affected by a significant decline in the last month (BTC has gone from almost 48,000 dollars on January 1st to the current 39,000). Certainly, the position made official by the department of a country that has over 1.3 billion inhabitants cannot leave investors and exchanges indifferent.

The European Central Bank, stating through some of its exponents that the demise of Bitcoin will cost society dearly. The reason? The risks associated with this type of coins are not yet fully understood.