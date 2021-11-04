India, Delhi immersed in smog: health alarm

The figure is at least 15 times higher than the level defined as “on guard” by the World Health Organization.

Pollution recurs every year in the Indian Delhi area at the beginning of winter, due to a set of concomitant factors ranging from low pressure and lack of wind to emissions from industries and construction sites, traffic and fumes generated by stubble fires in agricultural areas north of the city. Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, many inhabitants of megacities wore filter-type masks to protect themselves from outdoor poisons.