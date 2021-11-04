India, Delhi immersed in smog: health alarm
Air quality has progressively degenerated, reaching an alarming level of almost 400 for PM2.5 particles, the most harmful to health
The figure is at least 15 times higher than the level defined as “on guard” by the World Health Organization.
Pollution recurs every year in the Indian Delhi area at the beginning of winter, due to a set of concomitant factors ranging from low pressure and lack of wind to emissions from industries and construction sites, traffic and fumes generated by stubble fires in agricultural areas north of the city. Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, many inhabitants of megacities wore filter-type masks to protect themselves from outdoor poisons.
The festival of lights and pollution
According to the bulletin of the Air Quality Alert Center, the situation is set to worsen in the coming days, especially if, despite the bans, fireworks are set off to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. Before the administrations of the larger cities banned them, thousands of fireworks, firecrackers, and flares were detonated making the air unbreathable in the following days. Gopal Rai, the capital’s Environment Minister, launched an appeal: “Let people breathe: everyone’s life is at stake. Diwali is the day of candles, not chemicals.”