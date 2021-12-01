India: Delhi is not breathing, the most polluted November in 7 years – Last Hour

(ANSA) – NEW DELHI, 01 DEC – The air quality in New Delhi in November 2021 was the worst in 7 years: data from India’s Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the central control institute, say it of pollution, which points out that in the month just ended the Indian capital experienced at least 11 days of severe pollution and no days with “good” air quality.



The monthly AQI index has been steady, on average, at 376: the level from 300 upwards is considered dangerous to health and can cause difficulties even for normally healthy people.



While experts and health professionals speak of a health emergency, many large hospitals in the city and surrounding areas note a significant increase in the number of patients suffering from serious respiratory problems not related to Covid-19.



The concentration of PM2.5 particles, (those less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter), is 34 times higher than the level considered acceptable by the WHO.



In a study released in September, Greenpeace argued that 57,000 of the premature deaths in New Delhi in 2020 could be attributed to air pollution. (HANDLE).

