India extended its ban on international flights despite reduction in COVID-19 cases

India has extended its ban on international flights until further notice, despite a drop in coronavirus cases across the country, Indian authorities said on Monday, February 28.

The Directorate General of Indian Civil Aviation reported that the “competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India until further notice.”

However, the restriction will not apply to exclusively cargo international operations and flights, specially approved by the aeronautical authority.

The statement also noted that flights under “existing bubble agreements will not be affected.”

After coronavirus cases began to decline in November last year, the Indian government announced that international flight operations would resume from December 15.

However, the Indian government delayed its decision when the emergence of the Omicron variant was reported in the world.

India has recently seen a decline in new COVID-19 cases. This Monday, the Ministry of Health indicated that during the last day some 8,000 new cases were registered in the country.

The total case count stood at 42.9 million, while the total number of deaths exceeded 513,800, including 119 new deaths.

India’s nationwide vaccination coverage has exceeded 1.77 billion, according to the ministry.

*Camilo Hernández contributed to the writing of this note

