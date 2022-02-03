India, first wedding on a metaverse with avatars of two thousand guests – World

Celebrating marriage on the internet is becoming a new trend in India. A choice dictated by the restrictions on the number of participants imposed by the pandemic. Dinesh Sivakumar Padmavathi and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy, who live in Tamil Nadu, have announced that they have invited two thousand guests to the next wedding that will take place next weekend, in the metaverse.

The future spouses have invested 150,000 rupees, about 1,800 euros, to create a platform that will allow all guests to spend time with them on the day of the ceremony. Padmavathi, a web enthusiast, has created a 3D castle-like universe in which guest avatars will be able to celebrate together with the newlyweds and will also bring a special guest: the moving avatar of his father-in-law, who died a few months ago.

These weddings follow a few weeks after the first online wedding organized by a couple from Delhi, which allowed 450 guests to follow the wedding ceremony on Google Meet, offering a rich banquet, delivered to their respective homes.