India Hemsworth is identical to her father and these photos are the proof

The daughter of actor Chris Hemsworth and Spanish actress Elsa Pataky has captivated everyone with her participation in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, but like other children of celebrities, she is the spitting image of one of his parents.

Since his appearance in the MCU movie, India Rose Hemsworthhas stolen attention, and not only for his small, but significant role in the fourth film of the God of Thunder, but for the great resemblance he bears to his father.

After two years of marriage, in 2012, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky welcomed their first daughter, indian rose. Although at the beginning and like other couples like: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas o Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, kept the face of their little daughter in complete privacy, over time Chris and Elsa have put this aside and showed their children spontaneously.

Perhaps the little girl, 10 years old, will follow in the same footsteps as her parents and start a career in the film industrysince with her role in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” she showed her talent naturally and without a doubt the camera adores her.

And like any father, the actor of Australian origin has shown a great pride for his firstborn. On her Instagram account, Hemsworth shared two tender photos of him with India Rose along with a few words dedicated to her.

Likewise, India Rose Hemsworth can already boast that she is already part of the Marvel cinematic universe, and that she also shared the screen with great film personalities such as the Oscar winners: Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, who clothed Chris’s daughter during the filming.

It is necessary to talk about amazing genes that Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky inherited to their children, but India Rose Hemsworth, as his only daughter, perfectly combines beauty of his parents, and above all he has a great resemblance to his father.

Why India Rose Hemsworth looks exactly like her dad

The little girl, like her parents, has a perfect blonde hair and colored eyes, which bear a strong resemblance to Chris’s.

And although their similarity in appearance is great, since they even share the same smile, so is their way of behaving, since they are usually caught walking or running and their photos show why India Rose and Chris Hemsworth They are like two drops of water.

