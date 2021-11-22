India, “is dead”. But after a night in the cold room … so in front of relatives, the case upsets the world – Libero Quotidiano





An episode of the news that remember the best or worst horror movies happened in India. A man pronounced dead after a car accident, but was later found alive after spending a night in a cold room in a hospital morgue. It happened to the 45 year old, Srikesh Kuma who was discovered still alive by the police and relatives, present in the morgue to start the administrative procedures for the autopsy.





Kumar had been rushed to a private clinic after being hit by a motorcycle in Moradabad, east of New Delhi. Declared dead by a doctor upon his arrival at the facility, he was transported to a public hospital for an autopsy. From there you then enter the mystery or the magical world of the imagination. Perhaps more simply in the slovenliness of those who work in the Indian hospital.





“The doctor examined him and, finding no signs of life, he found his death,” said the medical director of the hospital Rajendra Kumar. The body was then placed in a cold room awaiting family members, who arrived six hours later. “When the police and relatives came to arrange the autopsy documents, they found he was still alive,” he continued. The young man is in a coma. “It is a miracle,” added the medical director as in the most classic of twists in the cinema. But maybe it was just a way to clear himself. In fact, an investigation has been opened on the matter.