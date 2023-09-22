India is exploring official entries in the form of ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’, ‘Zvigato’ and other competitions

After the stupendous success of SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ at the Oscars, India has begun the journey to select its official entry for the Academy Awards in 2024. Many films including ‘Balagam’, ‘The Kerala Story’, ‘Zvigato’. and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ are currently competing for this coveted opportunity. The Oscar committee has begun its selection process through a series of screenings in Chennai, with an official announcement expected in the coming week.

Oscars 2024 selection process begins

This year has been nothing short of spectacular for Indian cinema, with films like ‘RRR’ and Guneet Monga’s ‘The Elephant Whispers’ achieving notable success at the 2023 Academy Awards. According to Hindustan Times report, a 17-member committee led by filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli is carefully reviewing all the entries during the screening process in Chennai. The committee received more than 22 submissions from across India, each seeking the opportunity to represent the nation on the global stage.

A source close to the selection process revealed, “Some of the films sent to the Film Federation of India for Oscar consideration include titles like Ananth Mahadevan’s ‘The Storyteller’ (Hindi), ‘Music School’ (Hindi), ‘Mrs. Chatterjee’. “Vs Norway’ (Hindi), ’12th Fail’ (Hindi), ‘Viduthalai Part 1’ (Tamil), ‘Ghoomar’ (Hindi), and ‘Dasara’ (Telugu).”

The source further added, “The likes of ‘Valvi’ (Marathi), ‘Gadar 2’ (Hindi), ‘Ab To Sab Bhagwan Bharose’ (Hindi), and ‘Baap Lyok’ (Marathi) can be added to the list.”

Since the screening process began on September 20 in Chennai, the final decision is expected to be announced by the end of this month.

‘Natu Natu’ and ‘The Elephant Whispers’ shine

The 95th Academy Awards held on March 13 was a very proud moment for India as not one but two of its entries won the prestigious event. SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ created a stir with the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ and won the Best Original Song category. Additionally, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga’s ‘The Elephant Whispers’ won an Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category. Deepika Padukone was also a presenter at the Oscars in 2023, sharing the stage with celebrities like Emily Blunt, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monáe, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed and Melissa McCarthy.