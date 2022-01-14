India, monkey kidnaps a 3-month-old baby at night and drowns him in the well – Foreign

World

India, monkey kidnaps a 3-month-old baby at night and drowns him in the well

In India there is an alarm about the danger of monkeys
In India there is an alarm about the danger of monkeys

Delhi (India), January 12, 2022 – Un newborn of just over three months has been killed by a monkey, that after having kidnapped him she threw him into a well doing it to drown. The drama happened to Gadhi Kalanjar, a Uttar Pradesh village, just 34 kilometers south of Delhi.

Keshav, the father of the little one, said that Prince was captured at home by monkeysa, in the night, while everyone slept. Having discovered the empty cradle, the parents and grandparents began the research; but only after a few hours they found the body floating in the well, not far from the house. Monkeys, which normally move in groups, are a serious problem throughout India, in cities as well as in rural areas: they are frequent attacks on people, thefts, or the devastation of crops in the countryside.

Authorities have long been trying to get started sterilization campaigns to reduce the number and the danger, but without great results. Last December a gang of monkeys “took revenge” for an attack suffered by a pack of dogs in a village in Maharashtra: the inhabitants say that the “war” ended with the victory of the monkeys, who they kidnapped dozens of puppies and they left them on the roofs of houses and on the branches of the tallest trees, where they left them to die.




