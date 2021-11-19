India, newborn abandoned in a sewer saved by cats: meowing triggers help

Horror in India. A baby girl nearly drowned after being abandoned in a Mumbai sewer drain. The little girl was saved by some inhabitants of the nearby slum, intrigued by the agitation of a group of cats, who, gathered on the side of the road, seemed to want to draw attention to the newborn, with their insistent meows. Immediately hospitalized, the baby, a few days old, was declared by the doctors to be in good health and in stable condition.

The policemen have launched an investigation into the incident but have told the press that they have no clue. The newborn, who will be given up for adoption as soon as she is out of danger, was wrapped in an anonymous white cotton sheet.

The killing of newborn girls is an atrocious practice not entirely eradicated in the country, especially in the poorest areas. In many areas, a daughter is seen as a useless and heavy burden, to be removed if possible. To avoid the killing of females through abortion, the law prohibits mothers from knowing the sex of the unborn child during pregnancy. However, many clinics offer illegal ultrasound and the resulting clandestine abortion. In the most desperate cases, families who cannot afford these costs and do not want to take on a daughter resort to abandonment.