India, over 100 Muslim women ‘auctioned’ on an app. Another case in July

The Indian Minister of Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw blocked the platform GitHub who managed “Bulli Bai“, The app through which, two days ago, hundreds of Muslims met “Auctioned”. Photos and details of over 100 women of various ages whose lives have been shared illegally. Among the accused, in addition to the developers of the app itself, also the Twitter profiles who shared the images.

This is not the first case, as recalled by the Bbc: already last July an app and a website called “On the Deals”Have created profiles of over 80 Muslim women, using photos uploaded online, and described them as “deals of the day”. Six months later, no arrest has yet been made. The English broadcaster specifies that no real sales have ever occurred: the point was to humiliate the victims by sharing their personal images. Also, ‘Sulli’ is a derogatory Hindi slang term often used by right-wing Hindu trolls to refer to Muslim women. Many of those whose photos were uploaded to the Bulli Bai app tweeted over the weekend that they felt “traumatized” and “horrified”. Among the people targeted were several journalists and activists. Minister Vaishnaw said on Saturday that police are coordinating with IT agencies for “further action”.

“This targeted and planned attack is a attempt to remove the microphone from educated Muslim women who express their opinion and speak out against Islamophobia, ”he told the BBC Nazia Erum, author and former Amnesty spokesperson in India, following the ‘Sulli Deals’ case.