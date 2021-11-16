India shock, underage girl “raped for over two years by hundreds of men”

Horror in India where an underage girl was allegedly raped for years by hundreds of men, forced into prostitution after leaving her abusive husband at the age of 13. A terrible story that comes from Beed, a town in Maharasthra: at least eight have been arrested for sexually abusing her, among them the three who exploited the young woman and forced her into prostitution for at least two years.

The girl lived in a bus station after escaping from an abusive husband she married when she was just 13: she told social workers that she was violently forced into sexual relations with hundreds of men. According to Abhay Vitthalrao Vanave, president of India’s Child Welfare Committee (CWC), who assisted her, the girl had in the past turned to the police accusing the exploiters, but no action had been taken. .

Vanave said that among the suspects there are also two policemen: the story brings the serious problem of sexual violence in the country back into the spotlight. Yogita Bhayana, a women’s rights activist, called the case «the most tragic episode of rape in our history. This girl has been tortured every day for the past two years. ‘

Last updated: Tuesday 16 November 2021, 11:05



