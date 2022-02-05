India, shock video, women inciting the rape of another 20-year-old woman: “He is guilty”

The crowd surrounded her and publicly asked to rape her. Rape by acclamation: happens in India where at least 12 people, including eight women and two minors, were arrested in Delhi after a 20-year-old Indian woman was kidnapped and physically and sexually assaulted by the relatives of a suicidal teenager who committed suicide. he was in love with her. The complaint is of Swati Maliwal, president of the Women’s Commission of the city, to which the woman allegedly confessed to having been raped by three men on January 26th. CNN publishes a series of images, partially obscured, taken from a shock video released on social media, which is causing indignation throughout India, and the testimony of people close to the victim, while claiming that she was unable to contact the alleged perpetrators or their lawyers.

“There were women present (in the room) … who instigated men to be more brutal to her“Maliwal told CNN, recounting what the victim told her. “When I saw that video and saw these women attack this girl … it makes you feel so angry and sad that there are women who can do something like this“, he said. The victim’s 18-year-old sister told CNN that her sister – who is married – was attacked by relatives of a teenage boy, who they say killed himself after his sister refused his advances. She told the broadcaster that she had left a sack of wheat under her sister’s house in the Shahdara neighborhood and that, when she came down to take it inside, an angry crowd surrounded her, pleading for her to be raped, considering her somehow guilty of suicide. of their relative.

“They started hitting and beating my sister. This was happening in front of me, but I just stood there, I didn’t know what to do … I was frozen with fear“, he said. The teenager does not remember how many people there were, only that they were “many” and included men and women from another family. She said the group tried to snatch her sister’s two-and-a-half-year-old son and that she “somehow he rejected them” and held him tight while the group put his sister in a rickshaw.

The images published by CNN show a woman surrounded by people, mostly women, who yank and apostrophize her in the street.

In the group also numerous women who would have cut her hair and soiled her face with black before dragging her into the street with a garland of slippers around her neck as a sign of contempt. Police did not report the incident, but confirmed that the victim was kidnapped and physically and sexually assaulted. The alleged involvement of women has struck a nerve in a country struggling to tackle gender-based violence, above all, women’s rights activists observe, with the growing consensus towards the extremist right that promotes traditional and patriarchal values ​​that they often find support in the female universe itself.