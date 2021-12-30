India, the big hunt for Christians overwhelms the works of Mother Teresa

India starves the poor aided by Christians and she is right the print to call it in yesterday’s paper edition “war on Mother Teresa”. With the blocking of funding for the Missionaries of Charity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi really seems to aim to close the accounts with the intolerable legacy of the saint of Calcutta, the symbol of a living and active Church throughout the country through orphanages, schools, clinics, hospitals, reception centers for minors and leprosy centers.

Smother the works, or at least put the fate of a hated minority in the hands of the nationalist and Hindu BJP party, yet well represented thanks to the faces of three thousand nuns and 22 thousand people including employees and patients of the 130 centers managed by the missionaries: “May it be a a way of strangling the activities of Christians and then loosening their grip and passing it off as a concession? It cannot be ruled out. But this Christmas was one of the worst for Indian Christians, ”writes Carlo Pizzati.

Choking the works of Mother Teresa

The case broke out on December 25, when the Ministry of the Interior announced that it had not renewed the license that allows the Sisters of Mother Teresa to receive funding from abroad. The reason? The official version is “irregularities in the accounts”: according to the officials, explained the superior general of the Missionaries of Charity, Sister Mary Prema, in fact, there would be no “eligibility conditions” pursuant to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, the system that allows you to collect foreign donations that keep the reception works alive: according to local media, we are talking about 750 million dollars in the year alone financial 2020-21.

Yet the print: “What’s the truth? That a few days earlier, in the state of Gujarat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes from, the police had declared that they had found 13 Bibles in a reception center of the Missionaries of Charity, where the girls taking refuge there would have been “forced to read the Gospel, recite Christian prayers and wear the cross around the neck ”». Accusations rejected by the leaders of the saint’s congregation, who have always been accused of taking care of poor people for the sole purpose of converting them, using charity to proselytize: «We host 24 girls without families, who would otherwise find themselves on the street. They participate in our life, and stay with us while we pray or say mass, but no one is forced to do so or to convert ”.

Priests in prison, schools attacked

According to the media, he explained well Stefano Vecchia on Future, «The religious would have violated the law that prohibits and sanctions the conversion carried out by force, by deception or in any way encouraged. In particular, the measure adopted so far in five states of India – Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha (Orissa) – is applied in cases of conversion of Hindu women to Islam for the purpose of marriage with Muslims, but also a growing pressure on the Indian Church accused of pursuing a numerical growth to the detriment of the Hindu majority, albeit without real evidence ».

Times has told you several times how anti-conversion laws have become a form of modern persecution (here the terrible testimony of Monsignor Theodore Mascarenhas, secretary general of the Indian Bishops’ Conference) by extremist groups: “If a school of a religious minority offers free education or work to a person in need, its leaders may be accused of attempted conversion”, Father Maria Stephan commented, spokesman for the Catholic Church in the state of Madhya Pradesh which this year, 23 days after the entry into force of the most severe law in India, already counted 23 people arrested, as the Christian teacher Chhatar Singh Katre. After a few months, last December 6, a crowd of 500 people attacked the St. Joseph school with bars and stones, run by the Congregation of the Malabar Missionary Brothers of St. Francis of Assisi, accused of having converted eight students on All Saints’ Night.

The followers of Modi: “Behead the Christians”

In Chhattisgarh, “the Indian state with the second largest number of incidents against Christians”, writes the Guardian, beatings and death threats are on the agenda and come directly from the BJP in search of electoral consensus based on religious hatred and their banned lists of Christians who are trying to evangelize the region. “In some villages Christian churches have been vandalized, in other pastors beaten or mistreated. Congregations were destroyed by crowds and faithful hospitalized with injuries. The police are also accused of having threatened Christians, of having dragged them to police stations and of having made raids during Sunday prayer services “. Here a Hindu leader recently harangued the crowd in the presence of the senior leaders of the nationalist party inviting them to “Beheading Christians”.

Aid to the Church in Need counted in October three hundred episodes of violence perpetrated against Christians in India in 2021. Then, on Christmas Eve, the great statue of Christ in the Church of the Holy Redeemer in Ambala, Haryana State, was torn to pieces. Two days earlier it was the turn of the church of St. Joseph in Chikkaballapur, in Karnataka, where the local government is preparing to introduce its own anti-conversion law: “With this today, 40 attacks occurred in 2021 in Karnataka, which is now the third Indian state by number of violence against Christians “said Sajan K George, president of the Global Council of Indian Christians, to AsiaNews.

“Cruel Christmas present to the poor”

“The tiny local community is constantly facing vandalism, false accusations, arrests.” Yet even in Chikkaballapur Christianity began during a plague with French missionaries who brought medicine, food and help to those who were dying. The same charity that St. Teresa brought among the slums of Calcutta sacrificing body and soul for the poor in goods and love. They, the “poorest of the poor”, are the recipients of Prime Minister Modi’s “cruel Christmas present”, underlined Dominic Gomes, vicar general of the archdiocese of Calcutta at the end of a year of big hunts for Christians and start of the war on Mother Teresa.