India: they refuse food at school, the cook is of ‘low’ caste – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – NEW DELHI, DEC 21 – The students of a state high school, in the village of Jaul, in the north-eastern state of Uttarakhand, have been refusing to eat at the canteen for a week, because the cook belongs to the Dalit caste, the former untouchables. Principal Prem Singh, who heads the state institute, reported it to the media.



The woman, Sunita Devi, was recently hired with the task of cooking lunch.



“The first days there were no objections”, the headmaster tells with sincere amazement, “but when the news of the cook’s origin spread, the upper caste families forced the boys to boycott the meals; of a hundred students , only thirteen, also belonging to protected castes because they are marginalized, eat the food cooked by our cook. The others bring their own lunch “Singh explains that the woman was hired in full compliance with the rules of the government and that her appointment it had been approved by the school council, which also includes family representatives.



The episode reveals, for the umpteenth time, the persistence in the country of “caste racism”, in spite of the laws that indiscriminately protect all Indians.



The parents of the students on a “food strike” argue that the problem is not the caste of the cook but the fact that she was favored precisely because of her origin, and affirm that among the candidates there was another one, of a higher caste, very much best suited to the role.



The head of the State Department of Education RC Purohit said he had opened an investigation into the incident. (HANDLE).

