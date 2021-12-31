India wants Indians to stop spitting

In India, the habit of spitting on the street is so widespread that it has prompted the local governments of individual states and cities to take steps to try to stop it, particularly after the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, which has made it a practice again. more dangerous from a health point of view. The tons of saliva and bits of tobacco or food commonly chewed and spat out by Indians also contribute to damage to buildings and infrastructure. So far, the fines and awareness campaigns introduced to limit the damage do not seem to have changed this habit, which is extremely ingrained and considered socially acceptable for a long time.

The result is that the streets and corners of many buildings in India are filled with the saliva and debris spit on the ground every day by people who commonly chew tobacco or the so-called paan: a preparation of betel palm leaves and areca nuts used for its stimulating effects. Some ingredients cause the saliva to turn a reddish color, which is why the residues of paan spat out by people, they clearly stain buildings and road pavement.

For example, the acids contained in thousands and thousands of spits of paan they have progressively corroded the protection of the pillars that support the beams of the Howrah Bridge in Calcutta. Also, as he told India Today, every year the Indian Railways use a large amount of money and water to clean their stations of spit, so much so that now in about forty stations in the north-west of the country distributors of containers where you can spit, portable and reusable are spreading.

Both in Mumbai and in other cities there have long been voluntary inspectors who scold and fine those who spit, as well as those who throw garbage and pee on the street. Also in Mumbai, the capital of the state of Maharashtra, some murals were painted to try to persuade people not to spit and information campaigns were launched a little everywhere.

Since the coronavirus is mostly transmitted directly by air, moreover, in May 2020 the government of the state of Maharashtra introduced stiff sanctions against those who spit on the street. The measures are part of the emergency plan for managing the pandemic: anyone who spits, smokes or consumes tobacco in public in the state can be punished with civil service jobs and fines of 1,000 rupees upwards (about 12 euros). The most severe penalties include up to 2 years in prison.

Raja Narashimhan, a man who has been organizing seminars all over India for more than ten years to try to get people not to spit, told BBC that Indians also spit out of the belief that it is their right to do so. Sportsmen spit on the ground, and also the characters of Bollywood films who challenge each other, as a sign of superiority or absence of fear. It is a purely masculine habit, which among other things, according to many Indian critics, follows an idea of ​​toxic masculinity: the journalist of The Hindu Alka Jain described it as a “frustrating and offensive” practice, which conveys a message of great “incivility”.

The Indian historian Mukul Kesavan, always quoted by BBC, he said that as elsewhere the habit of spitting in India has always existed and can be linked to what he called “the Indian obsession with pollution and how to get rid of it.”

According to historians, it has to do with the Hindu religion, in particular with the idea of ​​wanting to maintain purity and therefore having to expel from one’s home – and metaphorically, from the body – anything dirty. However, if in Europe and in the United States the habits of spitting in public have changed especially since the end of the nineteenth century, following the various epidemics of tuberculosis, in India there does not seem to have been the same sensitivity.

In 2016, the then Minister of Health of India had played down the problems related to this habit by arguing that India was a country that spits: «We spit when we are bored; we spit when we are tired; we spit when we are angry, or so just to do so. ‘ At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, however, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens not to spit in public places, arguing that “everyone” had always known that it was “wrong”.

According to most historians and journalists who have dealt with the problem, introducing fines and paying more attention to hygiene cannot be enough to change such a deep-rooted habit.

Meanwhile, Indian tennis player Adil Kalyanpur has also tried to convince his compatriots not to spit on the ground, because it is dangerous for the spread of the coronavirus. He did it with a rap song, in which among other things he says: “Stop spitting in the street, stop spitting wherever you like, so you spread the disease.”