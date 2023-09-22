Indian League of Legends team sets sail for Hangzhou in search of Asian Games glory

NEW DELHI: The star-studded Indian League of Legends team has embarked on its journey to Hangzhou to compete as the best team in Central and South Asia in their respective titles at the upcoming Asian Games 2022.

The star unit captained by Akshaj Shenoy (Kai), and comprising Samarth Arvind Trivedi (CrankO), Mihir Ranjan (Lotus), Sanindhya Malik (Deadcorp), Aakash Shandilya (Infi), Aditya Selvaraj (Krow) dominated the recently occupied Center and South. Asian qualification event and took first place for the 19th Asian Games. League of Legends matches in the tournament will begin in a round-robin format, followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and the grand final, scheduled for September 29.

A total of 19 notable League of Legends teams from the continent will compete against each other to secure a historic medal in the tournament. A total of 19 notable League of Legends teams from the continent will compete against each other to secure a historic medal in the tournament. All matches up to the final will be played in the Best of 3 format, while the gold medal and bronze medal matches will be played in the Best of 5 format.

Sharing his thoughts on the tournament, Akshaj Shenoy, League of Legends team captain, said, “Representing India on this grand stage is an honor for each and every one of us. The journey to Hangzhou from the national qualifiers has been one of dedication and hard work, and now, as the best team in Central and South Asia, we are determined to make our nation proud. I would like to express my gratitude to ESFI for making all this possible and providing us with not only high quality playing equipment but also the right guidance and training to strengthen our chances of taking home that medal. Our sights are set on creating history for India.”

The team secured its place in the 2022 Asian Games by triumphing in the finals of the National Esports Championship (NESC), organized by the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) last year. To ensure the team performs to the best of its ability, ESFI recently partnered with FITGMR Inc, an esports training and technology company to provide high-quality performance coaching and in-game coaching to its athletes.

As part of the partnership, the League of Legends team has undergone a rigorous four-month comprehensive training program under the direction of its coach Samuel Boudrie, also known as Boc, which has further improved the quality and experience of the team as a unit. The coach who previously worked with esports organization Cloud9 also traveled alongside the team to help them improve their performance in the tournament.

“Our League of Legends team is one of the best in Asia and their exemplary performance in the qualifying event was a testament to their prowess. We believe they have what it takes to excel in Hangzhou and make India shine on the international esports scene. I extend my best wishes for the team to give their best and reign supreme,” said Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India and Vice President, Asian Esports Federation (AESF).

Esports, which was introduced as a demonstration event in 2018, will make its full debut as an official medal sport at the 2022 Asian Games. The esports event will be held at the Hangzhou Esports Center, China , from September 24 to October 2, and the Athletes will compete for gold medals in seven different titles.

India, however, will participate in four of the seven titles: DOTA 2, EA Sports FC Online, League of Legends and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition. The official draw to determine the dates and rivals of the matches for the four titles will take place on September 22.

EA Sports FC Online matches will begin on September 24, while Street Fighter V: Champion Edition matches are scheduled for September 26-28. DOTA 2 clashes will take place from September 29 to October 2.