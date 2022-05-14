Indian parents denounce their son for not giving them a grandson after getting married

Fed up with “excuses”, some Indian parents have denounced their own son and his wife for not give them a grandson six years after marriage, and require their offspring to pay more than Half a million dollars that they say they spent on studies and the wedding.

“According to Indian culture, the grandson is the last friend of the grandfather”justified this Friday to Efe Arvind Kumar Srivastava, the lawyer of the complainants, Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad, residing in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

The lawyer pointed out that the local court plans to hear the case this Saturday.

Srivastaba said the parents, who are in their 60s, decided to file the unusual petition with a Haridwar city court for the “mental harassment” to which their son, an airplane pilot, has subjected them for six years.

“In Indian culture, everyone knows the feelings of parents, they cannot be satisfied unless they have a grandchild. They live alone in Haridwar and their son lives far away (…) for six years he has been making excuses about the birth of the son”, launched the lawyer.

The petition comes loaded with a caveat: either produce a child in a year or pay almost fifty million rupees (about $650,000).

“If the son is not willing to rectify the loneliness of the father at his age, he should at least return the money invested in their education and their wedding, as well as compensate them for mental harassment,” the lawyer said.

The local newspaper Times of India detailed that the parents paid for their son’s airline pilot education, and also spent thousands of dollars on a lavish wedding in a five-star hotel with honeymoon trip to Thailand included, only for their son to “barely spend time” with them.