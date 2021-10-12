News

Indiana Jones 5, an Italian car protagonist: the video in Sicily

Posted on
An Italian historic car will be the protagonist of some scenes of the new Indiana Jones film. The video in Sicily.

Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford (Photo: Getty Images)

In recent weeks, the filming of the awaited new chapter of the saga has begun Indiana Jones, whose scenes will mainly be shot in Sicily. In these days of October, the cast and production of the film are on the island, moving from time to time in the various locations. Among them, as usual, there is also the protagonist Harrison Ford, who for the fifth time will take on the role of the archaeologist Henry Walton Jones. But the Hollywood star will not be the only protagonist of the new film. In fact, there will also be one with him Fiat 500, led, at least in theory, by the same American actor, a Cefalù.

READ ALSO >>> Ken Block, a film with an electric Audi coming soon: the announcement

Indiana Jones 5, the video of the Fiat 500 in Cefalù

Indiana Jones 5 will be set mainly in theItaly of the Sixties. An era, this, particularly important for Car Italian, which will therefore be the background to the scenes of the new film and, as anticipated, the Fiat 500 will have a primary role, being the car that we will see driving on the screens by the archaeologist himself. A video shows the small car struggling with a “raid” in the alleys of Cefalù.

On this occasion, we see the 500 travel on a small downhill road at high speed. Presumably, at the wheel, there is not Harrison Ford himself, but his stuntman who replaces him in the riskiest shots. Together with them, there will also be Antonio Banderas and Mads Mikkelsen, but also Steven Spielberg who will have a supporting role in the making of the film.

In short, many are the protagonists, including actors and cars, of the new Indiana Jones movie, which should be released in Italian cinemas in the summer of 2022.


