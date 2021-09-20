Indiana Jones 5, and if the future of the saga was a woman?

Change is scary. We know what we are leaving, but not what awaits us. At the idea of ​​not being totally sure of something, and not being able to consciously manage what we encounter, here we are pervaded by fear. If we then apply this concept to the world of cinema, and in particular to the icons that have marked our childhood, change generates even more fear. The idea of ​​seeing on the big screen beloved characters with different features and faces, different from those we are used to, confuses us. Because in the end there are few constants in our life, and the actors of the films who have marked the fundamental steps of our cinephile education are comfort zones in which to hide away to isolate ourselves from reality. Seeing them different, even replaced with younger performers, would mean accepting that time has passed, that they have aged when the film shouldn’t, because it is something eternal, fixed forever on film.

If a change at the generational level can arouse astonishment and opposition, let alone a change of gender. And let alone if to be the subject of this revolution is a character like Indiana Jones. And yet, perhaps, behind this opposition for once we can find profound reflections. It is not, in fact, only and exclusively a question of gender and female representation, but of collective memory taken, altered, revolutionized for a reason not strong enough to be accepted.

Indiana Jones and the rumor of discord

It’s just a rumor, an unconfirmed rumor hidden behind a general “no-comment”, yet the news would like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, former author of Killing Eve and creator of that little gem that is Fleabag (here we recommended 5 series to recover if you loved Fleabag), receive the baton from Harrison Ford and play the role of a new Indiana Jones.

After all, that the fifth film in the saga created by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas is the last, for purely personal reasons, starring Ford, is a fact. An arrival point that marks the opening of a crossroads as interesting as it is unsafe. On the one hand, there is the possibility of concluding this long and unforgettable journey; on the other, continue the Indiana Jones universe by riding new waves and continuing unexplored paths, between prequels with younger protagonists, or revolutionary sequels.

Indiana Jones and the time (s) of change

To leave leave Harrison Ford it is a bit like deciding whether to end a love story that we know has come to an end, but which we do not agree to end.

On the one hand we cannot allow this world to end, and in order to see this adventure continue, we also accept a copy of it, an alter-ego of an original that (in) consciously we know will no longer exist. On the other hand there is the hypothesis of memory, of the happy moments that a saga of this kind has given us and that accompanies us with the lightest heart towards the end. Whether it is Bridge, or Chris Pratt as initially assumed, according to the plans of Kathleen Kennedy hides a strong intention to radically change the saga. Yet, having to put the performers on two different plates of the same scale, the idea of ​​seeing the actress in the role of the new protagonist (who will still be part of the cast of the fifth episode directed by James Mangold) weighs much more and would require more acceptance time. But why? Why is she a woman? Yes and no. In our opinion, the problem lies at the roots of a social issue as well as of female representation.

Girl power: a non-original story

Strong, courageous female characters are welcome, capable of impressing themselves in the collective imagination. It is a gap that has only recently been gradually being filled. Women have had few opportunities to be represented at the cinema as the only protagonists.

All too often relegated to the roles of secondary characters, the female gender continues to search on the big screen for reflections of its peers capable of returning to the public flashes of every single nuance that characterizes them. The problem is not therefore have Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the main character, but find it in a saga like that of Indiana Jones, replacing Harrison Ford.

We need protagonists in the cinema, especially in a genre like action, which is strongly masculine. But it is right that other windows are opened and built, with new characters, full of new contributions and stories, without constantly restructuring the old ones, because in the long run they will be ruined.

The art of recycling is now desaturated. Limiting oneself to retracing and exploiting a path already traced previously by a saga such as the one directed by Steven Spielberg is a game that has already been seen and oriented towards defeat. But instead of taking advantage of the Indiana Jones name, why not create a new universe? After all, that’s not the way women want to be represented in the cinema. Too easy that way. They prefer to see themselves reflected in new characters, not in copies born in the wake of a male icon.

Female representation or politically correct?

That Waller-Bridge is able to accept the challenge and surprise us is a possibility that is as tempting as it is highly achievable.

Yet, and the case of a famous prequel, namely Solo: A Star Wars Story (hereinafter the review of Solo A Star Wars Story) has shown us, taking in his hands a jewel that it has gone beyond space-time boundaries like Indiana Jones, shining between generations and generations, we play with fire. And the risk of getting burned is high.

The talent of the actress could be an excellent fire extinguisher, capable of stopping the fire, but it is not enough.

It is not enough to respond to the need to represent the female world in cinema by changing the gender of the protagonist, exploiting his success and his reputation. Leaving aside the case of Doctor Who, where the nature of the doctor itself goes beyond the concept of gender (the doctor is not born as a man, it was society that gave him birth as such), entrusting roles such as those of agent 007, or of the heir of Indiana Jones, to female figures rather it seems to respond with simplicity to a concept of politically correct, unlike a felt need for female representation on the big screen. It is therefore necessary to make a more courageous gesture, modeling, creating and infusing life to new archetypes, original icons with an explosive matrix, capable of launching a new saga, this time – and that yes – all female.

The “rogue nostalgia” factor

We live in a world where everything is quickly consumed and forgotten, and even the film to be able to remain imprinted in our cultural memory must bring something new.

Taking advantage of the name of a successful franchise might be optimal in the short term, but in the long run it would be lost like a body in the fog. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s case doesn’t differ much from that of the sequels and prequels. Everything is rooted in the concept of rogue nostalgia, on the inability to let go of one’s own myths, and from it to squeeze every little bit of narrative to the end, fully exploiting the name of a saga with a view to easy gain.

And in all this, the fight against female representation loses its importance, it is distorted, it is whipped with the same force with which Indiana Jones struck his enemies with his whip.