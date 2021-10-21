News

Indiana Jones 5, Harrison Ford in Italy for filming – PHOTO

Indiana Jones 5, the filming of the fifth adventure of the protagonist played by Harrison Ford is shot in Castellammare del Golfo.

Harrison Ford was found and immortalized alongside Phoebe Waller Bridge and Antonio Banderas on the set of the fifth adventure of the world’s most famous treasure hunter.

Indiana Jones 5, Harrison Ford smiles at the cameras on the set in Sicily (Photo from the web)

The actor showed himself smiling in the clothes of the iconic archaeologist, he is in Sicily exactly in Castellammare del Golfo, with him there is also the co-protagonist Phoebe Waller Bridge, who has played a role as the protagonist in the Fleabag series.

The film was slated for July 2022, but has recently been postponed as a release date to June 2023. Harrison Ford at 79 he returns to work on a film after resting for a few weeks after injuring his shoulder while filming.

His recovery lasted much less than expected, the actor returned to work immediately, he played the legendary archaeologist for the first time in 1981 with George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, right in the Raiders of the Lost Ark.

His physical appearance, his always refined mind and his gruff style have distinguished his character from the first seconds, making him a true icon of cinema.

Harrison Ford jokes with co-star and Antonio Banderas (Photo from the web)
Harrison Ford jokes with co-star and Antonio Banderas (Photo from the web)

Indiana Jones 5, Harrison Ford smiles in Castellammare del Golfo in Sicily, with him there is also Antonio Banderas

The new shots on the set of the fifth chapter of the saga have been disseminated on the web, from the photos it is not possible to understand the plot of the film, in fact all the shots concern moments of pause between one actor another.

Among the protagonists are Antonio Banderas, Harrison Ford and the co-protagonist who joke between a break and the other, the photos date back to October 18, 2021, and were taken right on the set of Castellammare del Golfo, in Sicily.

Fans can’t wait to see the fifth chapter of the saga, with this expectation everyone is trying to capture as many messages and details as possible to be able to understand what will be talked about in the fifth chapter of the iconic saga, but apparently the production is keeping a tight hold on film production in general.

Harrison Ford and the crew as they move around the set (Photo from the web)
Harrison Ford and the crew as they move around the set (Photo from the web)

