Indiana Jones 5, photo from the set: here are Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford

From the Sicilian set of Indiana Jones 5, new photos of the production he sees involved arrive Harrison Ford, still in the shoes of Professor Jones. This time, at his side, there is Phoebe Waller-Bridge, an award-winning actress and author who is continuing her Hollywood ascent following the success of Fleabag, for Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the shots:

What do we know about Indiana Jones 5

James Mangold (Logan – The Wolverine) will be the director of Indiana Jones 5 instead of Steven Spielberg, who had directed all the other previous chapters of the saga instead. Back on board the project instead John Williams, former composer of the iconic soundtrack that has accompanied the character for 40 years. In the cast, in addition to Harrison Ford, There will be also Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Filming is expected to start in the spring.

Prior to Mangold’s hiring, the script had been entrusted to David Koepp, he then left the project together with Spielberg. Before Koepp, too Jonathan Kasdan (son of the screenwriter de Raiders of the lost ark, Lawrence Kasdan) had his hands on the script. The theatrical release of the film has already been postponed several times: initially scheduled for July 19, 2019, the film was postponed first to July 10, 2020, then to July 9, 2021 and finally to July 29, 2022.


