Indiana Jones 5, release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

– Advertisement –

Yes, Indiana Jones 5 is really making a comeback. While it has taken years and now we also have some delays in the release, the fifth installment of the franchise is in the works, we also got our first look at Harrison Ford returning as Indy in early June 2021.

As for the release date, unfortunately, there is bad news on the horizon, just yesterday the official communication arrived that the release of Indiana Jones 5 has been postponed by a year. The premiere of the film was expected for July 2022 but, now, while the filming of the film is taking place in Sicily, we discover that it has been postponed to June 2023. With him, five other Marvel films have seen the skid to next year. , if you want to know which ones and when you read this article.

To return to Indiana Jones 5 instead, those who are wary of another film, don’t worry, James Mangold – who was directed by Steven Spielberg – knows. “I understand distrust, I live it”, he wrote on Twitter.

“I don’t know if I’ll make you happy, but my team and I will go out of our way to try and do something good. We admire what has been done in the past. I hope that when you see the real images, they will look better than the paparazzi shots. Maybe, just maybe, I won’t let you down. I care about old Hollywood photos. Give me some confidence and then it will be ready for your judgments, okay? ”.

Exclusive Photo that we got right now!

Harrison Ford sighted on Set of Indiana Jones 5 pic.twitter.com/jVzTB25XIw – IJ Adventure Outpost (@IndianaJones_ch) June 7, 2021

The cast joining Ford on Indy’s fifth adventure is certainly mammoth and while Mangold has taken over the direction, Spielberg remains on board as a hands-on producer. Here’s what we know about Indiana Jones 5 so far.

Who we will find in the cast of Indiana Jones 5

It won’t come as a shock to hear that Harrison Ford, the man who symbolizes the role, will once again be wearing his iconic hat. Producer Frank Marshall has made it clear that the role will not be changed for the new film. That’s lucky, as Ford said no one else can play Indiana Jones besides him: “When I’m gone, he won’t be there anymore. It’s easy. Put it in your head ”.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was cast as the female lead and we were given our first look at her character. She is joined by Mads Mikkelsen (who adds another franchise to her resume), Marvel star Thomas Kretschmann, Black Panther’s Shaunette Renée Wilson and The Predator star Boyd Holbrook. Details of who they will play are shrouded in mystery for now, though Mikkelsen said the script was “Everything he wanted”.

Since filming began, it has been confirmed that Toby Jones has joined the cast, along with Antonio Banderas, as with the other newcomers, their roles have been kept secret.

Behind the scenes, legendary composer John Williams has been confirmed to return to writing the film’s soundtrack, continuing the journey that began 40 years ago with Raiders of the Lost Ark. In terms of another potential returning cast, John Rhys-Davies said he wanted to reprise the much-loved role of Sallah, which first appeared in it Raiders of the Lost Ark and then again in Indiana Jones and the last crusade.

Marion Ravenwood, Indy’s beloved in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, may not return. Although involved in the film in its early stages, Karen Allen was not contacted when Indiana Jones 5 was officially announced in 2016. Does that mean she definitely won’t be there? Not necessarily, as a lot of things have changed since 2016 and she said she’s ready to explore more of Marion’s story.

Another Crystal Skull star, Jim Broadbent, said in 2017 that he would be “willing” to reprise the role of Charles Stanforth, the head of Indy at Marshall College. In a surprising move, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill put himself on the line as a possible villain in the fifth chapter. It would be really interesting to see him in this role.

Indiana Jones 5 release date

As mentioned before, the painful notes start here, because until yesterday we were convinced (almost) that we would see the film in theaters on July 29, 2022, but it was directly postponed by a year and now we have a possible date set for June 2023.

This isn’t the first time the film has been pushed, it has already had some release date changes due to extended development, in fact it was initially supposed to be in theaters in July 2019 (let alone). That date was moved to July 10, 2020 and then Disney postponed the release for another year, to July 9, 2021. There was another year of delay to arrive at the date of July 2022 and now the wait is over. extends for another year. In short, Indiana Jones 5 seems more and more a mirage.

What we do know for sure is that filming has finally started in early June in Pinewood and other locations in the UK, we don’t know how long it will last, but we hope they keep a steady and sustained pace so as not to have any more slips. There was a hitch, though, as Disney confirmed on June 23 that Ford sustained a shoulder injury while rehearsing a fight scene, it was later reported that filming will continue as Ford recovers.

The plot of Indiana Jones 5 plot, what will it be about?

We’ve already managed to get the names of the new cast members, but any details about which adventure Indy will experience this time around are being kept so hidden that even he might not be able to find it. However, thanks to a video footage, it looks like Indy will go head-to-head with the Nazis again, however it is unclear if it will be just a flashback sequence or if they will be the main villains of the film.

We know this film will take place after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and will feature, as you might imagine, an older Jones. Ford commented on the retelling of the character in old age, saying: “It’s interesting to see it in a different light. It will be fun and interesting to do ”.

It’s been over a decade since Indy’s last release so if the film follows that too (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull took place in 1957), it will take place during the late 1960s, one of the decades more turbulent.

In fact, a cryptic tweet may have confirmed our suspicion. But whatever happens, Kathleen Kennedy has reassured fans that it won’t be a reboot.

This is in line with rumors that the new film may have something to do with the space race, we may have an official confirmation of the fifth film’s plot shortly, although Disney wants to keep us absolutely in the dark. Mangold hasn’t revealed any of his plans, but has stated that like all of his films, he intends to “Find an emotional center from which to operate” and wants “push” the franchise in “A new direction”.

The Indiana Jones 5 Trailer, Are There Already Videos?

Filming may have begun, but a trailer probably won’t be released until 2022 yet. Perhaps, since it’s been such a long wait, we’ll get something official from set while filming is underway, or when it’s finished. We can dream! With the shift of the date by a year it is possible that even the trailer undergoes violent variations, however, just to reward our patience, they could release teasers to keep us in fibrillation.

If you want to know everything about Indiana Jones 5 save the article activate the notifications, as soon as we know more we will update the article.

– Advertisement –