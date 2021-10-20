Indiana Jones 5: the director clears up an age-old question about Indy’s look

Characters like Indiana Jones they are never easy to manage, because they are almost people who have a character and a life, but they are in a public way and therefore all (fans) feel entitled, rightly, to comment on their choices, even the most frivolous ones, to example on clothing.

About Indiana Jones 5, there was a question related to the shoulder strap of the character that gripped James W. Burns: will the shoelace of the bag typical of the adventurous archaeologist go over or under his iconic jacket? James Mangold, director of the film that takes up the heavy baton of Steven Spielberg (only at production), confirms that the shoulder strap will be over the jacket, and maybe we like it better, it seems more practical!

What do we know about Indiana Jones 5

James Mangold (Logan – The Wolverine) will be the director of Indiana Jones 5 instead of Steven Spielberg, who had directed all the other previous chapters of the saga instead. Back on board the project instead John Williams, former composer of the iconic soundtrack that has accompanied the character for 40 years. In the cast, in addition to Harrison Ford, There will be also Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Filming is expected to start in the spring.

Prior to Mangold’s hiring, the script had been entrusted to David Koepp, he then left the project together with Spielberg. Before Koepp, too Jonathan Kasdan (son of the screenwriter de Raiders of the lost ark, Lawrence Kasdan) had his hands on the script. The theatrical release of the film has already been postponed several times: initially scheduled for July 19, 2019, the film was postponed first to July 10, 2020, then to July 9, 2021 and finally to July 29, 2022.