Indiana Jones 5, the journey through time at the center of the film according to the new photos stolen from the set

The troupe of Indiana Jones 5 is currently at work in Sicily filming the expected sequel with Harrison Ford.

She recently arrived on set too Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the Fleabag star and new addition to the cast who was spotted dragging Harrison Ford out of a ditch before collapsing exhausted in the mud with him.

While the plot is still shrouded in mystery, the sequence seemed to show Indiana in some kind of danger, with the character of Phoebe then coming to her rescue.





But there is another detail that attracted the attention of onlookers and scoopers who stormed the surroundings of the set.

Indiana Jones 5 and time travel: a photo from the set unleashes the fantasies of fans

In a scene shot recently and immortalized in some photos released by the Daily Mail, some individuals dressed as were warned Roman soldiers.

There is always the possibility that the scene with the Roman soldiers could be part of some flashback or some dream, but the presence of Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on the same set suggests that the two are connected and it starts from the same scene.

According to some theories that are making the rounds of the web, the film will see Indy grappling with a powerful artifact that will allow him to travel in time. There are obviously no confirmations in this regard and it is very likely that the reality of the facts will be very different.

Indiana Jones 5, which will also see in the cast Antonio Banderas And Mads Mikkelsen has recently (and again) been postponed. Initially expected for 2022, it is now scheduled for June 30, 2023. At the direction we find James Mangold who inherited the helm after Steven Spielberg (still an executive producer alongside George Lucas) left. The soundtrack is entrusted to John Williams.

What do you think of this theory? What do you think the role of the Roman soldiers will be in the film? Are you curious to see the new film of the iconic Indiana Jones saga? Tell us in the comments!