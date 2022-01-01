Indiana Jones and that script: the origins of a myth

MILAN – “Ext. Peru – High Jungle (Day). A narrow trail across the green face of the canyon. A group of men make their way along it. At the head of the party is an American, Indiana Jones.”The paper-based adventure of America’s greatest postmodern hero begins in the rugged Peruvian jungle. That Indiana Jones whose Raiders of the Lost Ark – directed by Steven Spielberg, conceived by George Lucas and first shown in June 1981 – it will indissolubly mark the collective imagination. Forty years later, in fact, with a quadrilogy behind it and a fifth chapter on the way, the combination of heroism and realism, supernatural forces and earthly demons, at the basis of the concept – all sewn on Harrison Ford – seem to shine in the line of dialogue “they are not the love years, they are the kilometers“; almost consolidating ex post a journey destined, right from the start, to echo in the memories of time on the infinite notes of the Raiders March by John Williams.

This is because Indiana Jones has represented so much – and still represents so much – to all who took part in it. For Lawrence Kasdan, for example, it is undeniable that he was consecrated as a screenwriter after the baptism of fire of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. In 1978, in fact, Kasdan was chosen by Lucas to complete the second chapter of his stellar vision by streamlining and defining the script of the late Leigh Brackett (The big sleep, A dollar of honor, The long goodbye) in his fourth screenplay draft. For Raiders of the Lost Ark therefore, Kasdan was already more than run-in. And it shows. Both Spielberg and Lucas identified him as the right man for the definitive draft that would kick off pre-production; the third to be precise.

The third draft was also the one that would lead Indiana Jones to the more mature tones desired by Spielberg’s vision. A concept closer, in terms of flavor and atmosphere, to the scenic breath of the adventures of The red river, The seven samurai And The magnificent seven. Between the two it was true harmony to the point that Kasdan came to define him as the Björn Borg of cinema: “When his magic works, there is no one like him. Steve is in contact with some childlike wonder that can make things work: it is the key to his uniqueness “. And the future director of The big cold he succeeded, at best. It wasn’t just about putting his own into it. But also of knowing how to sublimate on paper the desires and aspirations of two of the most vivid cinematic dreamers. Authentic builders of film imagery that matched the name of Spielberg and Lucas.

For Spielberg, Indiana Jones represented the chance to direct an epic adventure worthy of the saga he dreamed of directing: James Bond. An unexpressed and still indomitable desire – made explicit in the clothing of the prologue of the next chapter, The cursed temple – which gave Spielberg an extra boost to get on board. For Lucas, on the other hand, Indiana Jones corresponded to giving life to your own Buck Rogers. This was precisely what prompted Lucas to write the subject down in 1973 together with a Philip Kaufman who originally should have also directed it. Only it wasn’t called at the time Raiders of the Lost Ark and the protagonist did not correspond to the name of Indiana Jones, but rather The Adventures of Indiana Smith. A hypothetical b-movie concerning an adventurous archaeologist characterized along the lines of archaeologists Hiram Bingham III and Roy Chapman Andrews and called Indiana in honor of his dog, an Alaskan malamute.

The passage to Jones it will come only with the participation of Spielberg and Kasdan in the creative project. They believed in fact that Indiana Smith evoked too much, in assonance, that Nevada Smith directed by Henry Hathaway in 1966 with Steve McQueen. Script in hand, Indy, as amicably baptized by Lucas first and then Kasdan, appears immediately giving us the clear and evident perception of his stage presence. In the opening sequence on paper, concerning the arrival at the Temple of the warriors of Chachapoyas, in fact, in just three lines of dialogue Kasdan outlines an all-round character portrait of pure heroism; especially when compared to Indians jabber (as renamed in the script), Barranca and Satipo. Spielberg thought differently, approaching the opening of the story – and not only that – in the opposite way.

In the hands of Spielberg, the limpid stage presence with which Indy from Kasdan is dressed becomes a formidable game of chiaroscuro intentions. As if to want to build solid suspense around the scenic face of a Ford overshadowed by a Peruvian jungle in wide shot and vivid depth of field. By leveraging the spectator’s innate curiosity, Spielberg feeds it through an elusive direction made of details of the hand and details of the whip. Then the breaking point. Indiana gives a whiplash to disarm the enemy; three steps forward; medium plan that becomes first in a slight zoom in. Indiana emerges from the Peruvian darkness giving Spielberg the opportunity to build a textbook heroic connotation through a scenic entrance destined to enter the annals.

Without a doubt a precious sequence theincipit de Raiders of the Lost Ark. In just ten minutes Spielberg realizes an authentic film within the film with an all-encompassing narrative-dramaturgical structure with a double value: calibrating the tone of the story according to action dictates with a clear realistic mold and immersive scenic context; to construct a mythology with the sound of whips, revolvers, golden idols and rotating balls by means of a clear, fast and incisive (Spielbergian) editing that knows how to preserve the scenic breath. Much has been written and said about Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark. One of the most interesting reflections on the scenic inertia of Indy is the one expressed by Chuck Lorre in the seventh season of The Big Bang Theory through the mouth of Sheldon and Amy. According to the latter, in fact: “Indiana Jones plays no decisive role in the story. If he weren’t in the movie, the movie would be the same. […] The Nazis would still have found the Ark and once on the island they would have opened it to die; just like they did “.

A lucid reflection that fully represents the sense of grandeur of Kasdan’s script and a reflection of Spielberg’s directing hand. A competent and heroic stage agent who finds breath in a journey of the classic hero and of harmonious development, yes, but with passive inertia in the face of Nazi machinations. Indiana’s shares grow exponentially as the plot unfolds. Daring escapes from Egyptian tombs, surfacing submarines, truck-horse chases that seem to evoke the scenic tension of the television debut Duel. Functional moments to raise the figure of the show but which – in dramaturgical terms – they do nothing but stem the Nazi advance without being able to annihilate it definitively.

A narrative short circuit of pure atypicality on a classic system therefore, which however allows the hero Indiana Jones to carve out moments of formidable glory. Among these the one that in the script is renamed by Kasdan as the The Map Room. Pure textual and detailed description at the center of the second act that Spielberg renders a sacred moment unparalleled. First through a beam of light that in identifying the revealing point of the Ark of the Covenant ends up dressing Indiana’s astonished face with the mythological aura of a lyrical hero. Then with a long shot at sunset. More than typified Spielberg’s topos where the red of the setting sun ends up enveloping the silhouette of the hero making him take off the clothes of the archaeologist to make him, finally, discoverer of worlds and revealer of the silence of God and his treasures.

Finally, the superior power of an Ark of the Covenant is in charge of annihilating the Nazis climax de Raiders of the Lost Ark it stops playing the typical object of narrative value to find a new reason for meaning like deus-ex-machina. Now Kasdan in the script, now Spielberg in the film image, they unleash the destructive force between thunder and lightning, demonic forms, loose faces and self-combustion. Pure horror sap that ends up cementing the passive Spielberghian intentions of the heroic passive inertia of an astonished Indiana Jones with closed eyes in front of divine destruction, but which Kasdan wrote in a totally different way. The climax original, between The Tabernacle and the Command Center, in fact, provided for a more eventful stage arena, greater dynamism on the part of the hero (this time yes, active and brilliant) who even becomes the protagonist of a firefight in the middle of divine flames with a Nazi armed with a submachine gun and of an escape with Marion and the Ark itself.

Forty years of Indiana Jones and de Raiders of the Lost Ark they also travel in symbiosis with those of an excellent friendship, that between Spielberg and Kubrick, committed at the time with Shining. It was during post-production at Elstree Studios that the two met, starting a relationship of trust made of correspondence and collaborations, intuitions and inspirations. In the aftermath of his death, it was Spielberg who completed the editing of for Kubrick Eyes Wide Shut just as it was Spielberg who brought to light AI – Artificial Intelligence in 2001 defined by him as “a concept conceived by Kubrick, of Kubrick philosophy, generated by Kubrick and created by me“. A friendship of which we have the most moving memory in the macrosequence Shining from Ready Player One closer to the remake than to a tribute. One of the many stories – on and off the screen – that they helped make Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones an absolute cult for millions of fans. Indeed, for millions of us.