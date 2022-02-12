Indiana Jones: Harrison Ford’s best archaeologist heirs

Harrison Ford in a scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark

After a long wait due to postponements of various kinds, it is now in cinemas Unchartedadaptation of the video game franchise of the same name which, in terms of style and atmosphere, explicitly refers to the universe of Indiana Jones (whose fifth chapter will be released in 2023). A tempting opportunity to go back and revisit, in chronological order, the best heirs films or televisions of the famous archaeologist, whose adventures continue to be a constant source of inspiration, even for his own creators.

1. In pursuit of the green stone (1984-1985)

A scene from Pursuit of the Green Stone with Michael Douglas

Released in the same year as Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and appreciated for its lighter atmosphere than its sombre rival. In pursuit of the green stone is an exquisitely vintage adventure, which contributed to the consecration of Michael Douglas as a movie star after his beginnings on the small screen and transformed Robert Zemeckis into a director with great commercial potential. allowed to shoot Back to the Future). A year later the sequel came out, less brilliant but still pleasant, thanks to the harmony between Douglas, Kathleen Turner and Danny DeVito (who had previously been considered for the role of Sallah in the Indy franchise).

Danny DeVito, a furry outspoken guardian

2. DuckTales (1987-1990, 2017-2021)

DuckTales: An image from the animated series Adventures of Ducks

By George Lucas’ explicit admission, Indiana Jones owes much to the comics of Carl Barks, the creator of Uncle Scrooge, and it was therefore logical that DuckTalesadaptation of the same stories, refers to the famous archaeologist: the font of the title is identical, to begin with, and there is no lack of direct allusions as in an episode where Jet McQuack says “I hate snakes! Ah no, that’s another“A great franchise to be enjoyed in two versions: the 1987 original, consisting of a three-season series and a television sequel, and the 2017 reboot, where the very concept of adventure becomes an integral part of the narrative and emotional arc. of the show.

DuckTales: what we mean when we talk about ducks … with the cartoonist Luca Usai

3. The Mummy (1999-2008)

A scene from The Mummy

If in the thirties and fifties the story of an Egyptian returned from the afterlife was a privileged subject for horror, in the nineties Universal preferred a different approach with The Mummy, entrusting Stephen Sommers with a reinterpretation of the story where the important thing is the adventurous spirit, ensured by breathtaking locations, spectacular action scenes and a trio of protagonists that includes a nice little good. The two sequels are never quite up to the standard, but in all three cases one thing is undeniable: Brendan Fraser, here at the height of his charisma, deserved a completely different career in the following years.

The Mummy: if blu-ray brings you an Egyptian curse in your living room

4. Tomb Raider (2001 – present)

Tomb Raider: Alicia Vikander in a photo from the film

What if Indy was a woman? That’s not exactly the basic assumption of tomb Raider (indeed, it was decided to make the character female precisely to avoid excessive comparisons with the learned Jones), but the stylistic relationship between the two franchises is undeniable, both based on archeology, exotic locations and mysterious artifacts that could destroy the world. Elements that are also present in the two cinematic incarnations of the adventures of Lara Croft: the first, more overtly paranormal, with Angelina Jolie, and the one currently in progress, more “down to earth” and with Alicia Vikander in the role of the English adventurer.

Alicia Vikander on Tomb Raider: “My Lara Croft earns the title of warrior”

5. The mystery of the Templars (2004-2007)

Nicolas Cage is the protagonist of The Mystery of the Templars

If Disney can now draw directly from the source, after buying Lucasfilm ten years ago, twenty years ago the best solution was to reinvent the concept from an American perspective, revealing the secrets of the founding fathers. The mystery of the Templars. All with abundant doses of sympathy provided by Nicolas Cage in the role of Benjamin Gates, a cult figure since the first trailer with the immortal line came out “I will steal the Declaration of Independence“It is not for nothing that fans have been hoping for new adventures for fifteen years.

After the Oscar, what a flop: from Nicolas Cage to Benigni, 10 downhill careers

6. The Da Vinci Code (2006 – present)

Tom Hanks in The Da Vinci Code

By admission of the author Dan Brown, the symbologist Robert Langdon is partially based on Indy, even if his adventures are decidedly less exotic: instead of the jungle, his favorite terrain is the first important monument or museum that comes his way. with mind-blowing facts about works of art we thought we knew everything about. From this concept was born a successful trilogy starring Tom Hanks, inaugurated by Da Vinci’s codeand for some months the figure of Langdon has also been at the center of his own television series.

Dan Brown – The Lost Symbol, the review: Young Robert Langdon

7. The adventures of Taddeo the explorer (2008-2017)

The adventures of Taddeo the explorer: Taddeo and Sara in a scene from the film

Here the homage is obvious, given that the protagonist of The adventures of Taddeo the explorer his name is Tad Jones. We are in the animated field, with Spanish production, dealing with a nice diptych that adapts the stylistic features of the genre to a younger audience, with a stylized approach based on digital techniques. Ideal for those who want to bring their children closer to this type of adventure without running into the bloodiest and / or scary scenes of the Indy franchise.

Review The Adventures of Taddeo the Explorer (2012)

8. The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Tintin and Captain Haddock in a scene from The Adventures of Tintin: the Secret of the Unicorn

When Raiders of the Lost Ark came out in France, several critics pointed out the similarities to Hergé’s comic book. Steven Spielberg, who had never read the books, became a huge fan and, with the author’s approval, began working on an adaptation of those adventures. To be precise The Adventures of Tintinarrived at the cinema in 2011 and made with the performance capture, which returns Hergé’s stylized trait while adapting it to a three-dimensional context, with pursuits that have nothing to envy to the director’s live-action works. We are still waiting, confident, for the sequel.

Jamie Bell: ‘If anyone can be Tintin, that’s me’

9. Jumanji (2017 – present)

Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle: Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black in a scene from the film

How to bring back the world of Jumanji in an age when board games no longer enjoy exactly the same popularity? It is the bet won by the second chapter of the saga, released in 2017, where the game itself adapts to the surrounding environment and becomes a video game, transporting the players into a universe made of jungles, wild beasts and magical artifacts. And at the center of it all is Dwayne Johnson, a worthy heir to the tradition of the swashbuckling and charismatic adventurer, at ease with both punches and irony.

Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle: the ending reveals the meaning of the game

10. Jungle Cruise (2021)

Jungle Cruise: Dwayn Johnson with Emily Blunt in a scene from the film

Johnson again, but in this case, with Jungle Cruise, it is a transposition of the famous Disneyland attraction, where the basic premise – a river adventure in the middle of the jungle – is tainted with mythological components closer to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. An effective operation, thanks above all to the interactions between Johnson and co-star Emily Blunt, already confirmed for a sequel that, as already happened with the stories of Benjamin Gates, will ensure that Disney has several options alongside the primal hero. , which will return to the cinema in just over a year.

Uncharted 4: other than Indiana Jones, Nathan Drake has aged well!