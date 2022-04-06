Indiana Serial Killer: DNA Evidence Identifies Interstate 65 Serial Killer, Solve Case 30 Years Later | Univision News Events

After more than 30 years, the authorities They managed to identify the person responsible for the murders of three women and the sexual assault of another committed along Interstate 65, the Indiana State Police said in a statement released Tuesday.
After applying a method that combines the DNA analysis with traditional genealogical research and historical recordsinvestigators almost certainly determined that a man identified as Harry Edward Greenwell was the perpetrator of the “I-65” or “Days Inn” crimes, the statement said.
The crimes include the murder of Vicky Heath in 1987 in Kentucky, the murders of Margaret “Peggy” Gill and Jeanne Gilbert in 1989 in Indiana and the sexual assault of another unidentified woman in Indiana, who managed to survive Greenwell’s attack.
The four cases had remained unsolved for more than three decades.
Genealogy Helps Uncover ‘I-65 Killer’
Greenwell He passed away in 2013 and had an extensive criminal history. Between 1987 and 1990, he attacked four young people in different motels near that highway between Kentucky and Indiana; hence the name given to the case.
The police linked the four crimes through ballistic evidence and DNA analysis, but there was no progress on the mystery of the author until 2019, when a special FBI team intervened with the new method of investigative genealogy.
Upon resuming the investigation, experts placed the DNA profile from the crime scene into one or more genetic genealogy databases to try to identify a criminal’s genetic relatives and locate them in their family tree.
Using this process, got a match of Greenwell with a close relative. Using this match, it was determined that the probability that the suspect was responsible was greater than 99%says the statement
The victims of the “I-65 killer”
“These cases did not go unsolved all these years because of a lack of investigative inactivity: Investigators continuously followed leads across the country and did their best to identify the person responsible for these crimes,” FBI Indianapolis Special Agent Herbert J. Stapleton was quoted as saying in the statement.
“Now, thanks to advances in technology and strong collaborative partnerships, we have been able to identify this person and hopefully begin to end and heal the families of Vicki, Peggy and Jeanne, as well as the surviving victim,” Stapleton added.
Kimberly (Gilbert) Wright, daughter of Jeanne Gilbert, one of the victims, said her family is very “grateful to all the agencies … who have committed to keeping these cold cases front and center for over 33 years and who have worked tirelessly to bring these cases to resolution.”
Elizabeth’s deputy chief of operations, David Fegett, said they hope the multi-agency collaboration “will help bring long-awaited closure to the families and friends of Ms. Heath and the other victims.”