indie charm, realistic racing and platforming

New month, new games for Xbox Gold, and this April 2022 Microsoft’s offer for service subscribers is the most varied. We already saw that last month it was about survival, sports, RPG and platforms, and the truth is that this April is going to be quite different.

Remember that in order to get all these games, you only need a subscription to Game Pass Ultimate. In addition, it is also good to know that titles that are not Xbox One or Series X/S you will also be able to enjoy on these consoles thanks to the backward compatibility they offer.

Free games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

another sight (Available from April 1st to April 30th): Mixing elements of steampunk With Surreal Fantasy, Another Sight focuses on its characters, their emotional development, and how they relate to each other.

Hue (available from April 16 to May 15): this puzzle platformers Take a different approach by using colors to modify the background of the world to test both your reflexes and your wits.

Free Xbox 360 Games

Outpost Kaloki X (available from April 1 to 15): In this original game you will have to create a space lemonade stand to satisfy your alien customers and make money at their expense. You are going to have a lot of content in this curious indie.

MX vs ATV Alive (Available April 16-30): The fifth game that puts MX against ATV is going to take you to realistic racing that defy gender. If you are a fan of this type of vehicle, you cannot miss this title.

Remember, yes, that you still have titles that you can add to your library of those offered in March. Don’t miss out!