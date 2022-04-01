Indie Dev Breaks Down In Tears Upon Seeing His Game Hit Kickstarter

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Developing video games is an extremely complicated and expensive task, something that is particularly true in the independent scene. Fortunately, there are platforms that allow medium and small developers to raise funds to materialize their projects, Kickstarter being one of the most effective for that purpose.

Over the years, we’ve seen multiple video games see the light of day thanks to the generous contributions of the community. In fact, an impressive new record was reached in 2021 with over 400 games being funded through Kickstarter. Of course, success is not assured, so reaching reeducation goals is always an achievement independent devs should be very proud and happy about.

As proof of the above, we have the moving case of an indie developer who, after seeing his game break it on the platform, could not hold back tears and expressed his emotion in front of the viewers of a live broadcast.

“It was an intense feeling”, creative indie gets enough money to develop his video game

Specifically, we are talking about Marcus Clarke, founder of PixelManta and the sole developer of the independent game. Overmorrow. During a recent live broadcast, he was able to witness how his project reached the fundraising goal on Kickstarter. When the above happened, she couldn’t hide her joy from him and burst into tears.

Thanks to being on a live stream, the developer’s reaction was recorded for posterity. And yes, the images are highly commemorated and will possibly make you shed a crocodile tear. You can see the moment in the video below:

“It was really an intense feeling. I wasn’t expecting such a big boost at the time, so it was a shock to see it run so fast on stream!” commented Marcus Clarke.

As shared from the portal GamesRadarMarcus Clarke, who served as a senior game designer at Sumo Digital, worked on high-profile titles like Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed and some mobile video games of the franchise Warhammer. So that, Overmorrow it is his first project as an independent developer.

“Having full control over a game gives you a lot more freedom to do something experimental, to go against the grain and bring something personal to the gaming space that gamers might never experience otherwise. power throw Overmorrow to the world as something I did will bring an amount of pride that I couldn’t possibly get from being just a part of a larger game.”

According to the Kickstarter page, Overmorrow will debut on Steam sometime this year. The original plan is to release it on Steam, but a Nintendo Switch port is also on the cards if the campaign hits another box office milestone.

But tell us, would you react the same way if you were in their shoes? Let us read you in the comments.

