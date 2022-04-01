Indie developer cries as his game hits Kickstarter

In the latest For years the fundraising platform called Kickstarter has gained a lot of strength, as more and more independent games achieve their goal thanks to the option you have there. Recently, the videogame Overmorrow reached his goal and that caused that the person who created this project could not hide his joy And I end up crying with happiness.

We are talking about developer Independent Marcus Clarke, who was live at the time that his project in kickstarter reached his goal. You can see how the amount of money raised begins to rise and he you begin to get excited, until you reach the point where you exceed the goal and Marcus he ends up crying, thus showing his happiness for achieving it.

An experienced freelance developer

Marcus Clarke is not someone new to the video game industry, he has worked on titles such as sackboy: TO Big Adventure, Sonic & all–stars Racing transformedin addition to games for mobiles. Overmorrow be his first videogame independently, in which he is currently working he only.

The developer has expressed the advantage of working independently, as it gives a lot of freedom to create creative and innovative things. It seems that the game will be released for the Steam platform in some time this year, let’s hope this developer does as well as possible, as got a success on Kickstarter, go for plus.