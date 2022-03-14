Indie fills with negative reviews; its dev uses it to share anti-mask propaganda

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Steam reviews are used for everything from revealing that a game is a complete scam to protesting political decisions by the developers. Now we hear about an indie game that got hit with negative reviews because the developer uses it to share anti-mask propaganda.

The thing is that, in recent days, the independent game of gladiators, dominate, was filled with negative reviews on Steam. The reason? It turns out that its developer used the patch notes to share anti-vaccine propaganda against face masks.

In the March 8 patch notes, the developer of dominate He shared a message in which he invited people not to wear a face mask when they go out in the street in order to be attractive to women.

“REMOVE THE DAMN MASKS. The next time you are in the supermarket, try to show your face to a woman. Be confident, without fear of lies… you may get a girlfriend. Women like confidence. Women don’t like guys who cover their faces in fear. What are you afraid of? To get laid? Mature,” said the developer.

The community did review bombing the indie for the opinion of its developer

It is a situation that many have considered unpleasant. This is why in recent days it has received a lot of negative reviews, to the point that the product has a level of recent Extremely negative reviews. This is because in the last few hours the game has received 553 negative reviews and only 110 positive ones.

“Developers, don’t use your patch notes to risk people getting the plague, this is not Twitter,” Panchogordolindo said in his review.

“Commenting against masks in patch notes is a bad way to do it and I wish I had never bought this game,” Bexter said.

“The developer went logo, or always has and just made it public,” Spenta said.

“Bad game and developer sharing false information in marche notes and balding,” Chstipherson said.

It is worth mentioning that there are also several recent reviews that point out that dominate It is not a game that they liked. That said, the game previously had very positive reviews, so it appears that it was the developer’s feedback that sparked the criticism from the community.

