indie games to buy with the January sales

The holidays at the turn of 2021 and 2022 are now drawing to a close, but this does not mean that it is too late to recover some games that could accompany you in these first days of the new year. That is why the Nintendo eShop has made it available to its users an avalanche of discounted securities, ranging from Triple A to independent productions. And it is precisely to the indie market that our usual monthly selection is aimed: the editorial staff of Everyeye.it has chosen four products to report that you absolutely should not miss, characterized by an excellent quality-price ratio. As always, let us know in the comments area what your suggestions are on the works on offer in the Nintendo store.

Giuseppe Arace – INSIDE (€ 4.99)

Unsaturated colors brush a foggy penumbra. A dull, dull environment that traces the profile of a now bare forest, where a child moves in despair, trying to escape. Who knows by whom, who knows what. INSIDE starts out as LIMBO, in total uncertainty, and continues in the same way by injecting the player with a fascinating unawareness. Without knowing what we are running from, together with the little protagonist we will slowly discover the traits of a ferocious dystopia, where nothing will ever be, and fortunately, completely crystalline.

INSIDE is a nightmare, and as such it must be lived: just over two hours of play between horizontal scrolling platform sequences, simple puzzles to solve and anxious escapes from the hounds of a regime that it takes, it demands.

Stylized landscapes, now naturalistic, now urban and aseptic are the backdrop to a practically perfect adventure, in timing and communication, in playful and narrative intuitions. For € 4.99 it would be a crime not to immerse yourself in this extraordinary audiovisual experience, which like few others is able to destabilize you and enter you “inside“(if you want a deeper analysis, the special Inside on Nintendo Switch is just a click away)

Davide Leoni – Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection & Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle (from 9.99 euros)

Double signaling on the wave of nostalgia. For the month of January I have decided to recommend you two collections by Capcom that will allow you to relive the emotions of the glorious arcade cabinets of the Osaka house on Nintendo Switch. Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection is on sale for 14.99 euros and includes twelve games in the series with support for online multiplayer and behind-the-scenes material such as preparatory sketches, artwork and other content related to the development and evolution of the most famous fighting game saga in the world. world. Are you wondering what games are included in the package?

Here they are: Street Fighter, Street Fighter 2 The World Warrior, Street Fighter 2 Champion Edition, Street Fighter 2 Turbo Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter 2, Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo, Street Fighter Alpha, Street Fighter Alpha 2, Street Fighter Alpha 3, Street Fighter 3 New Generation, Street Fighter 3 Double Impact and Street Fighter 3 Third Strike.

Impossible not to mention Capcom without mentioning the glorious scrolling fighting games produced by the Japanese company at the turn of the 80s and the first half of the 90s: a selection of legendary games now available in the Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle collection (9.99 euros) which includes Final Fight, Captain Commando, The King of Dragons, Knights of the Round, Warriors of Fate and two titles never released before on consoles: Armored Warriors and Battle Circuit. Not bad at all! If as a child you regularly left all your pocket money in the arcade, this collection is definitely recommended to make a (pleasant) dive into the past, as also highlighted in the review of Capcom Beat Em Up Bundle for Nintendo Switch.

Alessandro Bruni – Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (€ 25.99)

Emerged from the meanders of the independent panorama in the last months of 2019, Disco Elysium immediately earned the degrees of “instant cult” with a formula inspired by the cornerstones of digital role-playing (Planescape: Torment in primis), but full of totally original ideas. The debut film by the British collective ZA / UM, daughter of the creative vision of the Estonian writer Robert Kurvitz, is an atypical and brilliant RPG, characterized by a playful structure strongly based on dialogue and on the progressive characterization of the protagonist, modeled starting from the choices made during the adventure.

In the role of investigator Harrier “Harry” Du Bois, recovering from a deadly combo of alcoholic intoxication and emotional collapse, we will therefore find ourselves constantly interacting both with the outside world and with the different parts of the protagonist’s mind, deciding which thoughts and beliefs to internalize. to model our alter ego, in accordance with the course marked by the distribution of statistical points. All between the meshes of an investigative adventure set in a multifaceted and fascinating dystopian world, imbued with sociopolitical subtexts that move between the lines of a masterful script, which leaves players a great deal of freedom in defining their own path towards the end credits.

Among memorable characters and high-impact sequences, Disco Elysium is confirmed as an unmissable title also on Switch, with the contribution of an excellent job of porting. The Final Cut of the game, which includes some additional content and a full voice acting, is currently on offer for € 25.99 on the Nintendo eShop: a more than fair price for an RPG that absolutely deserves a place in the library of fans of the genre. The only reason not to proceed immediately with the purchase could be the absence of the localization in Italian, which, hand in hand with a rather complex linguistic register, makes the use particularly difficult for those who do not chew English well.

Marco Mottura – Snake Pass (€ 4.99)

Snake Pass is rightfully one of those projects capable of striking immediately, with the strength of brilliant ideas and the air of a staging full of character – which becomes almost irresistible if you grew up in the 90s on bread and Banjo-Kazooie.

We are talking about a game that was absolutely scene when it was released in March 2017, and which is still certainly able to have its say today, if only for theundisputed originality of a concept born thanks to an internal game jam at Sumo Digital (British team that among others worked on Hood: Outlaws & Legends and Sackboy: a Big Adventure, just to name the most recent). The found at the base of Snake Pass is frankly brilliant in its being almost provocative: to give life to a three-dimensional collectathon-style platformer in which the jump button is completely missing, with a further dose of extra quirkiness ensured by a peculiar control system.

The protagonists are in fact a snake and a hummingbird: you will drive the first one directly, with absolutely crazy commands designed to simulate the movement of the coils, and occasionally you can use the second to lift parts of your jointed body in defiance of gravity. As told in the Snake Pass review, the result is an experience that winks at a certain type of N64 era platformer, however, overturning the mechanics and reinterpreting everything in a single key: € 4.99 (with 75% discount compared to the standard € 19.99) becomes a roughly mandatory purchase, just to say that I have personally tried an experiment so bizarre and different from the usual.